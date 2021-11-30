8th-$35,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:27. Good. rallied, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 46.780, 1:12.300, 1:39.470, 00.000, 1:43.770.

Trainer: David Dotolo

Winner: B H, 6, by Wiseman's Ferry-Sweet as You Are

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Wise Jude12127775-23-hd1-¾A. Castillo28.10
Stonegate121755-hd4-23-2½1-½2-5¼R. Silvera6.40
Jw's Third Mischie121442-12-12-½4-83-½L. Rivera8.00
Parsimony121663-hd3-hd1-hd2-14-7½T. McCarthy1.10
Stay Hydrated121126-36-36-hd6-55-3¼A. Adorno16.60
Maythehorsebwithu118534-hd5-hd4-½5-hd6-10½J. Toledo2.10
Pylon118311-½1-hd777D. Haddock9.80
2 (2)Wise Jude58.2020.406.60
7 (7)Stonegate6.403.40
4 (4)Jw's Third Mischie4.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (6-8-5-2) 4 Correct Paid $4,278.80. $1 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $1,757.80. Daily Double (5-2) paid $205.00; Exacta (2-7) paid $363.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-6) paid $245.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $497.35;

