8th-$35,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:27. Good. rallied, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 46.780, 1:12.300, 1:39.470, 00.000, 1:43.770.
Trainer: David Dotolo
Winner: B H, 6, by Wiseman's Ferry-Sweet as You Are
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Wise Jude
|121
|2
|7
|7
|7
|5-2
|3-hd
|1-¾
|A. Castillo
|58.20
|20.40
|6.60
|28.10
|Stonegate
|121
|7
|5
|5-hd
|4-2
|3-2½
|1-½
|2-5¼
|R. Silvera
|6.40
|3.40
|6.40
|Jw's Third Mischie
|121
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-1
|2-½
|4-8
|3-½
|L. Rivera
|4.80
|8.00
|Parsimony
|121
|6
|6
|3-hd
|3-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|4-7½
|T. McCarthy
|1.10
|Stay Hydrated
|121
|1
|2
|6-3
|6-3
|6-hd
|6-5
|5-3¼
|A. Adorno
|16.60
|Maythehorsebwithu
|118
|5
|3
|4-hd
|5-hd
|4-½
|5-hd
|6-10½
|J. Toledo
|2.10
|Pylon
|118
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|7
|7
|7
|D. Haddock
|9.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (6-8-5-2) 4 Correct Paid $4,278.80. $1 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $1,757.80. Daily Double (5-2) paid $205.00; Exacta (2-7) paid $363.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-6) paid $245.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $497.35;
