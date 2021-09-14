9th-$45,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 4:51. Good. angled out, late surge
Fractional/Final Time: 24.160, 47.360, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.190.
Trainer: Michael Moore
Winner: B M, 5, by Animal Kingdom-Sense of Reality
Scratched: B B's Rocket, Glamorous Thunder.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Instinctive
|123
|5
|7
|5-½
|6-½
|4-1
|1-½
|P. Lopez
|2.50
|Kind Humor
|118
|4
|4
|4-1½
|4-1½
|3-hd
|2-¾
|R. Silvera
|8.80
|Gold Rush Kizzie
|123
|3
|3
|3-1½
|2-hd
|1-1
|3-2¾
|J. Correa
|8.30
|Rolls Royce Joyce
|123
|7
|9
|7-½
|5-hd
|5-1½
|4-1
|A. Nunez
|24.50
|Madame Rouge
|123
|1
|1
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-½
|5-¾
|S. Gonzalez
|7.90
|Fed Policy
|126
|6
|8
|8-1
|8-6
|6-2
|6-1¾
|A. Castillo
|5.00
|Tipsy Chatter
|118
|8
|5
|6-1½
|7-3
|7-5
|7-3¾
|V. Carrasco
|9.30
|Confirmed Genius
|121
|9
|6
|9
|9
|8-2
|8-6
|F. Pennington
|3.30
|Sweet Turn
|123
|2
|2
|2-1½
|3-1½
|9
|9
|J. Bisono
|12.10
|6 (5)
|Instinctive
|7.00
|4.60
|3.00
|5 (4)
|Kind Humor
|8.80
|5.20
|4 (3)
|Gold Rush Kizzie
|4.80
$1 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $64.50. Daily Double (1-6) paid $18.60; Exacta (6-5) paid $53.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-9) paid $160.66; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $74.15;
