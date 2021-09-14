9th-$45,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 4:51. Good. angled out, late surge

Fractional/Final Time: 24.160, 47.360, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.190.

Trainer: Michael Moore

Winner: B M, 5, by Animal Kingdom-Sense of Reality

Scratched: B B's Rocket, Glamorous Thunder.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Instinctive123575-½6-½4-11-½P. Lopez2.50
Kind Humor118444-1½4-1½3-hd2-¾R. Silvera8.80
Gold Rush Kizzie123333-1½2-hd1-13-2¾J. Correa8.30
Rolls Royce Joyce123797-½5-hd5-1½4-1A. Nunez24.50
Madame Rouge123111-hd1-12-½5-¾S. Gonzalez7.90
Fed Policy126688-18-66-26-1¾A. Castillo5.00
Tipsy Chatter118856-1½7-37-57-3¾V. Carrasco9.30
Confirmed Genius12196998-28-6F. Pennington3.30
Sweet Turn123222-1½3-1½99J. Bisono12.10
6 (5)Instinctive7.004.603.00
5 (4)Kind Humor8.805.20
4 (3)Gold Rush Kizzie4.80

$1 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $64.50. Daily Double (1-6) paid $18.60; Exacta (6-5) paid $53.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-9) paid $160.66; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $74.15;

