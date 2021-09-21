10th-$28,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Off 5:18. Good. bid, led, gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 23.630, 47.840, 1:11.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.570.
Trainer: Jamie Ness
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Hard Spun-Passion
Scratched: Moon Gate Warrior, Nileator, Borsa Vento, Get the W, Big Bad Bud.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Other Things Equal
|123
|7
|3
|5-½
|3-hd
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-no
|F. Pennington
|3.20
|Trilogy
|123
|6
|2
|4-hd
|5-hd
|4-2
|3-3
|2-1
|P. Lopez
|3.80
|Missionatthespa
|123
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-1
|2-1½
|3-5½
|J. Gonzalez
|4.00
|Kingsville
|123
|4
|7
|7-3
|6-3
|5-2
|5-2
|4-4¼
|S. Gonzalez
|4.20
|Tomater Gator
|123
|1
|4
|3-2
|4-½
|6-1½
|6-½
|5-1¼
|J. Hernandez
|35.40
|Silver Fury
|123
|2
|5
|6-hd
|7-1½
|7-8
|7-10
|6-17
|D. Haddock
|20.10
|Abdaa
|123
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7
|A. Bowman
|50.00
|Silver Dagger
|123
|8
|6
|2-½
|2-½
|3-½
|4-½
|—
|R. Silvera
|2.50
|10 (7)
|Other Things Equal
|8.40
|3.60
|2.80
|8 (6)
|Trilogy
|4.60
|2.80
|5 (3)
|Missionatthespa
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (4/6-8-4-2-10) 5 Correct Paid $781.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $969.50. $1 Pick 3 (4-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $77.10. Daily Double (2-10) paid $26.80; Exacta (10-8) paid $39.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-5-6) paid $17.56; $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-5) paid $39.40; Attendance unavailable. $2,262,813. Handle $39,059. Total Handle $2,301,872.
