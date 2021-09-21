10th-$28,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Off 5:18. Good. bid, led, gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 23.630, 47.840, 1:11.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.570.

Trainer: Jamie Ness

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Hard Spun-Passion

Scratched: Moon Gate Warrior, Nileator, Borsa Vento, Get the W, Big Bad Bud.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Other Things Equal123735-½3-hd2-11-hd1-noF. Pennington3.20
Trilogy123624-hd5-hd4-23-32-1P. Lopez3.80
Missionatthespa123311-11-½1-12-1½3-5½J. Gonzalez4.00
Kingsville123477-36-35-25-24-4¼S. Gonzalez4.20
Tomater Gator123143-24-½6-1½6-½5-1¼J. Hernandez35.40
Silver Fury123256-hd7-1½7-87-106-17D. Haddock20.10
Abdaa1235888887A. Bowman50.00
Silver Dagger123862-½2-½3-½4-½R. Silvera2.50
10 (7)Other Things Equal8.403.602.80
8 (6)Trilogy4.602.80
5 (3)Missionatthespa2.80

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (4/6-8-4-2-10) 5 Correct Paid $781.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $969.50. $1 Pick 3 (4-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $77.10. Daily Double (2-10) paid $26.80; Exacta (10-8) paid $39.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-5-6) paid $17.56; $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-5) paid $39.40; Attendance unavailable. $2,262,813. Handle $39,059. Total Handle $2,301,872.

