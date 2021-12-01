4th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:36. Good. set pace, pulled away
Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 48.020, 1:13.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.300.
Trainer: James Noble
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Liam's Map-Honky Tonk Trick
Scratched: World Regard, Bester, Helosthismarbles.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Horse Be With You
|121
|2
|2
|1-2½
|1-1
|1-3
|1-8¼
|A. Bowman
|0.80
|Loulovestheriver
|114
|1
|6
|5-hd
|3-2
|3-5
|2-nk
|A. Hernandez
|1.90
|E T's Super Star
|121
|5
|4
|4-2½
|2-1½
|2-hd
|3-6¼
|L. Rivera
|3.60
|Fred's Gonefishing
|121
|6
|5
|6
|5-½
|4-3
|4-14¾
|J. Burke
|33.70
|Oracabessa
|111
|4
|1
|3-1
|4-2
|5-10
|5-21¾
|E. Ignacio
|16.30
|Harrie Hippie
|124
|3
|3
|2-½
|6
|6
|6
|A. Adorno
|29.00
|2 (2)
|Horse Be With You
|3.60
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Loulovestheriver
|2.40
|2.10
|8 (5)
|E T's Super Star
|2.10
$0.5 Pick 4 (6-3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.80. $1 Pick 3 (3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 3 Correct Paid $16.60. Daily Double (7-2) paid $6.00; Exacta (2-1) paid $6.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-9) paid $2.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $2.65;
