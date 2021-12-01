4th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:36. Good. set pace, pulled away

Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 48.020, 1:13.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.300.

Trainer: James Noble

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Liam's Map-Honky Tonk Trick

Scratched: World Regard, Bester, Helosthismarbles.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Horse Be With You121221-2½1-11-31-8¼A. Bowman0.80
Loulovestheriver114165-hd3-23-52-nkA. Hernandez1.90
E T's Super Star121544-2½2-1½2-hd3-6¼L. Rivera3.60
Fred's Gonefishing1216565-½4-34-14¾J. Burke33.70
Oracabessa111413-14-25-105-21¾E. Ignacio16.30
Harrie Hippie124332-½666A. Adorno29.00
2 (2)Horse Be With You3.602.202.10
1 (1)Loulovestheriver2.402.10
8 (5)E T's Super Star2.10

$0.5 Pick 4 (6-3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.80. $1 Pick 3 (3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 3 Correct Paid $16.60. Daily Double (7-2) paid $6.00; Exacta (2-1) paid $6.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-9) paid $2.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $2.65;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you