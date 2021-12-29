9th-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Parx Juvenile S.

Off 4:08. 3. game, drifted out late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.530, 1:12.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.320.

Trainer: Juan Vazquez

Winner: B C, 2, by Honor Code-Dancinginthestreet

Scratched: Last Romance, Smarten Up, Mr. Mox, Uncle Buddy, Witty.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dance Code122141-½1-½1-½1-1½N. Juarez3.10
Speaking124532-hd2-1½2-52-2¼G. Corrales2.30
Script120714-14-14-23-½J. Vargas, Jr.2.60
Southern Runner120856-hd6-hd5-14-1J. Laprida27.00
Vine Jet120375-½5-1½6-105-hdA. Adorno12.00
Practical Coach120623-43-53-½6-18½F. Pennington2.90
Egot a Poker Face120287-½7-37-87-4½J. Gonzalez49.70
Raging Tempest119468888R. Moya140.20
2 (1)Dance Code8.204.002.80
6 (5)Speaking4.203.20
8 (7)Script2.40

$1 Pick 3 (12-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $100.80. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.00; Exacta (2-6) paid $33.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-8-10) paid $49.36; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-8) paid $31.30;

