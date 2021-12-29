9th-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Parx Juvenile S.
Off 4:08. 3. game, drifted out late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.530, 1:12.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.320.
Trainer: Juan Vazquez
Winner: B C, 2, by Honor Code-Dancinginthestreet
Scratched: Last Romance, Smarten Up, Mr. Mox, Uncle Buddy, Witty.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dance Code
|122
|1
|4
|1-½
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1½
|N. Juarez
|3.10
|Speaking
|124
|5
|3
|2-hd
|2-1½
|2-5
|2-2¼
|G. Corrales
|2.30
|Script
|120
|7
|1
|4-1
|4-1
|4-2
|3-½
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|2.60
|Southern Runner
|120
|8
|5
|6-hd
|6-hd
|5-1
|4-1
|J. Laprida
|27.00
|Vine Jet
|120
|3
|7
|5-½
|5-1½
|6-10
|5-hd
|A. Adorno
|12.00
|Practical Coach
|120
|6
|2
|3-4
|3-5
|3-½
|6-18½
|F. Pennington
|2.90
|Egot a Poker Face
|120
|2
|8
|7-½
|7-3
|7-8
|7-4½
|J. Gonzalez
|49.70
|Raging Tempest
|119
|4
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Moya
|140.20
|2 (1)
|Dance Code
|8.20
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (5)
|Speaking
|4.20
|3.20
|8 (7)
|Script
|2.40
$1 Pick 3 (12-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $100.80. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.00; Exacta (2-6) paid $33.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-8-10) paid $49.36; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-8) paid $31.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.