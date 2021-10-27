1st-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:59. Good. brief duel, drew away
Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.090, 1:12.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.240.
Trainer: Kathleen Demasi
Winner: B G, 3, by Informed-Suzy Malibu
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|We Be There
|121
|7
|1
|2-hd
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-2
|R. Silvera
|2.20
|Gruntled
|121
|1
|2
|3-½
|2-1½
|2-2
|2-2½
|K. Carmouche
|1.40
|Uptown Shoes
|124
|5
|3
|7-2
|5-2½
|3-½
|3-2½
|J. Laprida
|3.60
|Austin Whylie
|121
|2
|8
|6-4
|4-hd
|4-2½
|4-4¼
|D. Haddock
|19.80
|Tequilamademedoit
|121
|3
|7
|5-hd
|6-2
|6-5
|5-2¼
|A. Bowman
|11.00
|Alpha's Candy Man
|121
|6
|4
|4-3
|3-1½
|5-hd
|6-2¼
|J. Correa
|14.90
|Go Skippy Go
|121
|4
|6
|8
|8
|7-12
|7-20¾
|J. Nguyen
|25.70
|Kinda Class'y
|121
|8
|5
|1-hd
|7-3
|8
|8
|L. Rivera
|24.60
|7 (7)
|We Be There
|6.40
|3.20
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Gruntled
|3.00
|2.40
|5 (5)
|Uptown Shoes
|2.40
Exacta (7-1) paid $23.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-5-2) paid $26.36; $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $16.05;
