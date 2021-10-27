1st-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:59. Good. brief duel, drew away

Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.090, 1:12.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.240.

Trainer: Kathleen Demasi

Winner: B G, 3, by Informed-Suzy Malibu

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
We Be There121712-hd1-1½1-21-2R. Silvera2.20
Gruntled121123-½2-1½2-22-2½K. Carmouche1.40
Uptown Shoes124537-25-2½3-½3-2½J. Laprida3.60
Austin Whylie121286-44-hd4-2½4-4¼D. Haddock19.80
Tequilamademedoit121375-hd6-26-55-2¼A. Bowman11.00
Alpha's Candy Man121644-33-1½5-hd6-2¼J. Correa14.90
Go Skippy Go12146887-127-20¾J. Nguyen25.70
Kinda Class'y121851-hd7-388L. Rivera24.60
7 (7)We Be There6.403.202.40
1 (1)Gruntled3.002.40
5 (5)Uptown Shoes2.40

Exacta (7-1) paid $23.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-5-2) paid $26.36; $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $16.05;

