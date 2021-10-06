10th-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:31. Good. vied, held rival safe
Fractional/Final Time: 24.450, 49.860, 1:16.150, 1:43.120, 00.000, 1:47.430.
Trainer: Michael Matz
Winner: CH G, 3, by Will Take Charge-Spectacular Sky
Scratched: He Runs the Line, Victory Anthem.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Aerial Assault
|124
|3
|2
|1-2
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|P. Lopez
|7.80
|5.20
|4.40
|2.90
|Bester
|121
|7
|6
|3-1
|2-4
|2-2½
|2-4
|2-8½
|J. Laprida
|7.40
|4.60
|8.60
|Factum Love Style
|124
|5
|5
|6-1½
|4-½
|3-4
|3-2
|3-½
|J. Burke
|5.80
|12.60
|Go Skippy Go
|121
|2
|3
|5-2
|5-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|L. Rivera
|6.20
|Fox in the Fog
|127
|6
|4
|2-hd
|3-1½
|5-½
|5-2
|5-3¾
|A. Bowman
|26.90
|Scoop Dawg
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-7
|6-8
|6-13¼
|K. Carmouche
|1.00
|Joe the Boss
|124
|1
|1
|4-hd
|6-½
|7
|7
|7
|A. Castillo
|8.10
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (6/7-7-4-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,102.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-4-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $397.80. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $363.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $83.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-2) paid $64.48; Daily Double (3-4) paid $86.40; Exacta (4-9) paid $50.20; Attendance unavailable. $2,381,288. Handle $44,534. Total Handle $2,425,822.
