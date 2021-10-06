2nd-$25,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:26. Good. rated wide, edged off
Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 47.700, 1:13.050, 1:40.390, 00.000, 1:44.800.
Trainer: Penny Pearce
Winner: CH F, 3, by Gemologist-Collect the Fee
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Pettigo Girl
|118
|6
|4
|4-hd
|4-3
|3-5
|1-hd
|1-2
|A. Adorno
|11.00
|4.60
|3.60
|4.50
|Blue Paynt
|118
|5
|2
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|2-2
|2-5¼
|S. Gonzalez
|3.00
|2.40
|1.50
|B B's Rocket
|118
|7
|3
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-4
|3-3¾
|G. Milan
|4.20
|5.40
|Thrilling Baby
|119
|2
|7
|6-2
|5-5
|4-1½
|4-6
|4-11
|R. Silvera
|3.50
|Tale of Kitten
|118
|4
|5
|7
|7
|6-1
|5-2½
|5-11
|A. Castillo
|13.40
|Sour Mash
|114
|3
|1
|1-1½
|3-1
|5-3
|6-15
|6-29¼
|C. Gilardo
|10.10
|Sharon's Law
|121
|1
|6
|5-2½
|6-hd
|7
|7
|7
|D. Haddock
|8.90
Daily Double (6-6) paid $37.80; Exacta (6-5) paid $32.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-2) paid $18.20; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $29.85;
