2nd-$25,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:26. Good. rated wide, edged off

Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 47.700, 1:13.050, 1:40.390, 00.000, 1:44.800.

Trainer: Penny Pearce

Winner: CH F, 3, by Gemologist-Collect the Fee

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Pettigo Girl118644-hd4-33-51-hd1-2A. Adorno11.004.603.604.50
Blue Paynt118522-hd1-hd1-1½2-22-5¼S. Gonzalez3.002.401.50
B B's Rocket118733-12-hd2-13-43-3¾G. Milan4.205.40
Thrilling Baby119276-25-54-1½4-64-11R. Silvera3.50
Tale of Kitten11845776-15-2½5-11A. Castillo13.40
Sour Mash114311-1½3-15-36-156-29¼C. Gilardo10.10
Sharon's Law121165-2½6-hd777D. Haddock8.90

Daily Double (6-6) paid $37.80; Exacta (6-5) paid $32.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-2) paid $18.20; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $29.85;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you