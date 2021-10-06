10th-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:31. Good. vied, held rival safe

Fractional/Final Time: 24.450, 49.860, 1:16.150, 1:43.120, 00.000, 1:47.430.

Trainer: Michael Matz

Winner: CH G, 3, by Will Take Charge-Spectacular Sky

Scratched: He Runs the Line, Victory Anthem.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Aerial Assault124321-21-11-hd1-½1-½P. Lopez2.90
Bester121763-12-42-2½2-42-8½J. Laprida8.60
Factum Love Style124556-1½4-½3-43-23-½J. Burke12.60
Go Skippy Go121235-25-hd4-½4-hd4-hdL. Rivera6.20
Fox in the Fog127642-hd3-1½5-½5-25-3¾A. Bowman26.90
Scoop Dawg12447776-76-86-13¼K. Carmouche1.00
Joe the Boss124114-hd6-½777A. Castillo8.10
4 (3)Aerial Assault7.805.204.40
9 (7)Bester7.404.60
6 (5)Factum Love Style5.80

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (6/7-7-4-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,102.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-4-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $397.80. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $363.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $83.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-2) paid $64.48; Daily Double (3-4) paid $86.40; Exacta (4-9) paid $50.20; Attendance unavailable. $2,381,288. Handle $44,534. Total Handle $2,425,822.

