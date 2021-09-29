1st-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:56. Good. well placed, drew away

Fractional/Final Time: 23.790, 48.670, 1:15.420, 1:42.820, 00.000, 1:47.290.

Trainer: Michelle Castillo

Winner: CH M, 6, by Freedom Child-Toppenish

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Iza One121133-3½3-52-31-hd1-2½A. Castillo6.002.802.102.00
Party in the Sand1214465-2½4-hd3-12-3L. Rivera3.402.102.50
Silver Excess121522-22-1½1-hd2-33-9¼A. Adorno2.401.80
Chancee121211-½1-hd3-14-hd4-1½A. Bowman4.30
Serious Happiness111655-hd665-55-15¾A. Hernandez42.70
Frosty Friend121364-hd4-15-566S. Gonzalez24.60

Exacta (1-4) paid $18.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-2) paid $3.22; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $11.85;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

