1st-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:56. Good. well placed, drew away
Fractional/Final Time: 23.790, 48.670, 1:15.420, 1:42.820, 00.000, 1:47.290.
Trainer: Michelle Castillo
Winner: CH M, 6, by Freedom Child-Toppenish
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Iza One
|121
|1
|3
|3-3½
|3-5
|2-3
|1-hd
|1-2½
|A. Castillo
|6.00
|2.80
|2.10
|2.00
|Party in the Sand
|121
|4
|4
|6
|5-2½
|4-hd
|3-1
|2-3
|L. Rivera
|3.40
|2.10
|2.50
|Silver Excess
|121
|5
|2
|2-2
|2-1½
|1-hd
|2-3
|3-9¼
|A. Adorno
|2.40
|1.80
|Chancee
|121
|2
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|4-1½
|A. Bowman
|4.30
|Serious Happiness
|111
|6
|5
|5-hd
|6
|6
|5-5
|5-15¾
|A. Hernandez
|42.70
|Frosty Friend
|121
|3
|6
|4-hd
|4-1
|5-5
|6
|6
|S. Gonzalez
|24.60
Exacta (1-4) paid $18.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-2) paid $3.22; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $11.85;
