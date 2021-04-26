SUTTON, N.H. (AP) — A pickup truck crash on Interstate 89 in Sutton ejected both people in the vehicle, killing one and hospitalizing the other with life-threatening injuries, New Hampshire State Police said.
The truck was traveling south on Friday when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Sutton Rest Area, went off the road and began to roll over.
Both people were ejected. The passenger, Jonathan Mainguy, 35, of Nashua, was pronounced dead the scene. The driver, Glenn Levesque, 42, also of Nashua, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Police are investigating the crash.