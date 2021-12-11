LANSING, Mich. — Lawsuits from the 1990s claim Republican Kevin Rinke made sexual and racist comments to employees of a car dealership he ran in Metro Detroit, allegations the businessman denies but are drawing attention in his high-profile campaign for governor.
Two suits, examined by The Detroit News, involved four employees of Rinke Pontiac/GMC. One worker, Michael Todd Blakes, alleged in a May 1992 filing that Rinke used a racist slur on three occasions. Another worker, Mona Kidder, alleged he once asked her if she had a "matching bra and panties on" and made derogatory comments about women.
"Women should not be allowed to work in public," the Kidder lawsuit claimed Rinke once said. "They are ignorant and stupid."
Rinke, 60, whose family has operated dealerships in Michigan for decades, formally launched his campaign on Nov. 22. He has repeatedly described the claims from past employees as false.
"During my career, I have hired thousands of people and have had tens of thousands of people work for me," Rinke said during an interview in September. "Any businessman is going to know that you're going to have a couple (of) people who are disgruntled.
"The two court cases that are referenced were dismissed or did not move forward because they lack credibility."
Rinke said if the decades-old lawsuits are the best thing his challengers have to use against him, "you don't have anything."
In the Kidder suit, which initially involved two other employees, the defendants — Rinke; his father, Roland; and Rinke Pontiac/GMC in Macomb County — offered a $15,000 judgment in Kidder's favor and the parties eventually agreed to a dismissal of the case, according to court documents, suggesting there was a settlement.
In the Blakes suit, the parties also agreed to a dismissal order, according to court records, but it's unclear what else the agreement involved.
Jamil Akhtar, a longtime employment discrimination lawyer who represented the workers in both cases, disagreed with Rinke's assertion that the claims were false. Rinke thought he could get away with anything, the attorney said in an interview.
"I thought they were good cases, otherwise I wouldn't have filed them," Akhtar said.
Rinke's campaign has heavily emphasized his background in business. His campaign website says he started working at his family's auto dealerships "picking up trash, cleaning customer restrooms and washing cars."
He graduated from Michigan State University in 1983 and then joined the family business on a full-time basis.
Blakes, a resident of Detroit and a past employee of Rinke Pontiac/GMC, filed his lawsuit against Rinke and the dealership in May 1992, according to court records. At the time, Rinke was in a leadership position in the business.
In December 1991, Rinke allegedly asked Blakes if his car was stolen. Blakes responded that he doesn't steal. To which Rinke allegedly responded, according to the suit, "You mean you aren't like the rest of the (N-word)."
The court filing claimed that Rinke had made a reference to the employees' penis size in front of other employees and used the same racist slur at a social function.
"Plaintiff Michael Todd Blakes became extremely embarrassed, humiliated and outraged at the comments of Defendant Kevin C. Rinke, and left the premises," the court filing said.
Rinke had created a hostile work environment, Blakes' suit alleged, and Blakes resigned because he could "no longer tolerate the outrage, humiliation and endure the relentless racial slurs."
In a response filing in June 1992, Rinke denied the claims and asked the court to dismiss the case and grant him court costs. Rinke's attorneys said Blakes left his employment voluntarily and not because of Rinke's actions.
Attempts to reach Blakes were not successful.
A July 1992 court filing in Macomb County Circuit Court said the parties in the case agreed to a dismissal order. The order was signed by Judge Raymond Cashen.
A few months later in December 1992, three others who worked at Rinke Pontiac/GMC filed a discrimination lawsuit against Kevin Rinke, his father, Roland, and the dealership.
The suit listed Kevin Rinke as vice president of the Macomb County dealership.
The most prominent claims in the case came from Mona Kidder, who had worked as an administrative assistant and Rinke's personal secretary. Kidder had been subjected to "sexually explicit remarks" by Kevin Rinke "throughout her employment," according to the lawsuit.
Among many allegations in the court filing involving lewd comments was one that said Rinke, in front of other employees, looked at a picture of newborn infant boys and made "statements as to 'how well hung' the baby was."
He also made masturbation gestures while on long phone calls, the suit said.
On another occasion, according to the suit, Rinke allegedly called Kidder to say he was willing to bet she was having sex with her boyfriend. He also allegedly would tell people that his three favorite expressions were "I will call you in the morning," "your check is in the mail" and a phrase that suggested he would not perform a sex act on someone.
In July 1992, Kidder, who didn't respond to a request for comment, was discharged from her position "as her working conditions became so intolerable that she was compelled to resign," according to the suit.
The defendants offered a $15,000 judgment in Kidder's favor in July 1993, according to court documents. A Macomb County judge dismissed the case in November 1993, saying the parties had agreed to the dismissal.
Rinke, of Bloomfield Township, has said he will put at least $10 million into his campaign for governor and is seen by many political observers as a serious contender for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.
But how the public views the past lawsuits and how he handles the claims will affect his chances in a crowded primary field that includes former Detroit police Chief James Craig, conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores and Mattawan chiropractor and activist Garrett Soldano.
The great unknown with first-time candidates is how they fare under scrutiny, especially a long professional record, said John Sellek, a Michigan-based political consultant and the leader of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs.
"There are a million factors that ultimately determine the impact of critical claims, including the proofs, accusers being willing to appear in ads, the length of time, the credibility of the candidate in refuting criticism and their willingness to openly face their past," Sellek said.
In response to questions from The News, Rinke spokeswoman Katie Martin said the cases were dropped or settled for "next to nothing" because "there was simply no truth to the nonsense."
"Our campaign is focused on getting Michigan back to work and is based on transparency, common sense and a commitment to the people of Michigan to get results for the state," Martin said. "As Kevin meets with folks from all over Michigan, they are responding to his message in an incredibly positive way and know it's time to leave the failed leadership coming out of Lansing behind them."
But Rinke's political opponents are planning to make the past court cases an issue in 2022.
Rodericka Applewhaite, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Democratic Party, said Rinke wants to run on his business record, "which is full of inexcusable and disqualifying workplace behavior."
"Michiganders will have a clear picture that Rinke's toxic leadership shouldn't be anywhere near elected office," Applewhaite said. "His millions won't shield him from being held accountable."
Rinke has made his business leader career a key element of his campaign for governor.
In a September interview, he said having experience hiring and firing people was critical. The other candidates in the race for the GOP nomination were more politically motivated, he said.
His time in the business world made him more qualified, Rinke said.
"As the head of the Rinke Automotive Group, Kevin was known for a leadership style that welcomed input from every team member," his campaign website says. "He considered various perspectives prior to decision-making, encouraging collaboration, and making the right choice the first time."
The allegations in the suits against sketch a much different portrayal.
It's a story that showed Rinke had "no concern for his employees' civil rights," said Akhtar, a longtime employment discrimination lawyer who represented the workers who brought cases against the businessman in the 1990s.
When contacted by a reporter, Akhtar said he was surprised that Rinke was a top contender for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
"It happens to a lot of business owners," Akhtar said of the suits. "Normally, they get slapped one time and they stop. But this guy, he just didn't have any bottom."
