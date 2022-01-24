NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
PathGroup, one of the largest providers of anatomic pathology, digital pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States, announced the acquisition of Pathology Consultants, a leading provider of pathology services based in Greenville, S.C.
The combination of PathGroup and Pathology Consultants brings together two market leaders with deep histories of highly specialized pathology expertise, while adding PathGroup’s broader offering of clinical and molecular services for existing Pathology Consultants clients. Together, PathGroup and Pathology Consultants will provide physicians and patients across the Southeast with superior quality and service levels for their comprehensive testing needs.
“We welcome Pathology Consultants to the PathGroup family of more than 225 pathologists,” said Ben W. Davis, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of PathGroup. “Our companies share a 50-year legacy of proven commitment to our clients and patients, along with a culture of physician leadership. Together with the industry-leading health systems and practices of Pathology Consultants, we will continue providing highly specialized pathology expertise, as well as a broad range of clinical and molecular pathology services.”
“PathGroup and Pathology Consultants are complementary partners with shared values. Together we will provide the highest-quality pathology services to our clients and patients,” said David P. Schammel, M.D., Medical Director of Pathology Consultants. “We look forward to working with PathGroup to continue to exceed the expectations of our health systems and physician clients.”
About PathGroup
Founded in 1965, PathGroup is a premier provider of anatomic, clinical, molecular, and digital pathology services in the United States. Privately held and physician-centric, PathGroup works seamlessly with customers to provide superior diagnostic services – a vital link in the cycle of patient relationships. PathGroup uses the latest in proprietary and industry standard technology to deliver fast, accurate results. The company provides clients with the highest quality of services available, consistently exceeding the expectations of physicians, employees, payers, and most importantly, patients. One Lab; Total Service. PathGroup is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management. For more information, visit pathgroup.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005236/en/
CONTACT: PathGroup Corporate:
Richard A. Halstead
EVP, Chief Commercial Officer
615-234-3915
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH
SOURCE: PathGroup
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005236/en