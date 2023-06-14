NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
Patricof Co (P/Co), the New York-based private investment platform for elite professional athletes, today announced that it has joined KKR and Blue Pool Capital in an investment in GetYourGuide, a leading online marketplace for curated travel experiences across the globe. The $194 million financing includes an $85 million Series F equity investment led by Blue Pool Capital, with P/Co participating alongside KKR and Temasek.
Over fifty of P/Co’s world-renowned athlete clients took part in this investment, including Justin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings; Khris Middleton, small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks; Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles; Erik Johnson, defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche; and Kevin Gausman, pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays.
“During the off-season, I love to travel, visit new places, and experience different cultures,” says Justin Jefferson. “GetYourGuide is by far the best way to explore cities all over the world. So, when my team at Patricof Co brought me an opportunity to invest in the company, it was a perfect fit. I’m excited to contribute to the growth of a brand that aligns so well with my own interests.”
Mark Patricof, founder and CEO of P/Co, said “2023 has already seen an increase in global travel nearing pre-pandemic levels. As the industry continues to recover, tourism companies will see immense growth. GetYourGuide impressed us with their business model, which reinvents the concept of guided tours for a new generation of customers. We’re proud to invest in GetYourGuide and are looking forward to working with them to continue to transform the travel industry.”
In addition to the $85 million Series F investment, a $109 million credit facility was led by UniCredit with participation from BNP Paribas, Citibank and KfW. The funding will be used to expand the Company’s user base into new markets, add more travel offerings to their platform and to utilize AI capabilities to improve the platform’s user experience.
For more information on P/Co, please visit their website at https://www.pco.com/.
About Patricof Co
Patricof Co (P/Co) is a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs of professional athletes. Through strong relationships with its athlete clients built through a differentiated service offering and deep consumer sector expertise, P/Co aims to provide strategic capital to support the continued growth of the brands in which it invests. Please visit pco.com and follow @patricofco on Instagram for more information.
About GetYourGuide
GetYourGuide is the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover and book the best and most unique activities in any destination — including guided tours by local experts, culinary excursions, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets, as well as exclusive bucket-list experiences.
Following a student trip to Beijing during which the sourcing of a good tour guide to help navigate the city proved challenging, Johannes Reck, Tao Tao, Martin Sieber and Tobias Rein were inspired to found GetYourGuide in 2009. Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide.
Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including the UK and USA).
