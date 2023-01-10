Patriot Family Homes selects seasoned hospitality executive Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer after closing its Series B $60M Investment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
Patriot Family Homes, a veteran owned business that operates short term rentals at 400 locations across 13 states, has appointed Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer. Christian brings 30 years of hospitality experience, having held executive operating and commercial roles at hospitality technology innovator Sonder and global brand platform InterContinental Hotels Group. Christian will lead the team to deliver the company’s aggressive growth strategy, reporting to Joe Riley, the company’s founder and CEO.
Christian is President and COO of Patriot Family Homes. He previously served as Vice-President Market Operations for North America for hospitality technology firm Sonder, reporting to the Founder/CEO. Christian worked for 16 years at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), most recently as SVP Global Loyalty and Partnerships, in addition to roles in business development, brand management, and corporate strategy. He earned a BS degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and an MBA from Harvard Business School. (Photo: Business Wire)
This appointment follows the successful completion of a Series B $60M investment from two family offices with deep roots in real estate and hospitality: TRT Holdings and Miramar Holdings. The funds will be used to acquire, renovate, and operate single-family home rentals, as well as invest in infrastructure and management talent to accelerate growth in the fastest growing hospitality segment. The timing of the investment positions Patriot to take advantage of a likely correction in housing prices.
CEO Joe Riley emphasizes, “Our strategy serves guests in smaller cities and suburban markets through a portfolio of single-family homes to meet underserved short term lodging needs. By securing this round of funding and attracting Christian to the company, we can accelerate the growth of our brand and operations to remain the leading multi-regional operator of economy short term rentals.”
“The momentum of Patriot Family Homes aligns well with my career focus on building scalable hospitality brands that are real estate intensive, operationally complex, and emphasize a compelling guest service promise,” said Christian Hempell, President and COO. “The company’s unique strategy, leadership culture, and market opportunity make this an attractive long-term growth business for investors and employees. I’m thrilled to work with Joe and the leadership team to bring guest focused innovation and operational excellence to market.”
Joe Riley founded Patriot Family Homes in 2018 shortly after returning from a military deployment to Afghanistan. During the deployment, Joe and his wife, Rachel, rented their house on Airbnb, and recognized the need for short term rentals around military bases. Joe continued to build the company while serving tours in Ukraine and on the National Security Council at the White House. Today, the company operates across 40 markets, acquiring, renovating, and managing single family homes in underserved markets not typically associated with vacation rentals or short-term rentals. The company creates value through a consistent branded experience across the portfolio for guests, a strong service culture for employees, and a track record of delivering attractive returns for investors.
