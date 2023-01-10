Patriot Family Homes selects seasoned hospitality executive Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer after closing its Series B $60M Investment

Christian is President and COO of Patriot Family Homes. He previously served as Vice-President Market Operations for North America for hospitality technology firm Sonder, reporting to the Founder/CEO. Christian worked for 16 years at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), most recently as SVP Global Loyalty and Partnerships, in addition to roles in business development, brand management, and corporate strategy. He earned a BS degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and an MBA from Harvard Business School.