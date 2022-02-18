Paul McCartney GOT BACK Tour 2022 Coming to MetLife Stadium June 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney today announces the GOT BACK Tour, a 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off April 28 with Paul’s first ever show in Spokane, WA and running through to June 16 in East Rutherford, NJ, where Paul will play MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016. The MetLife Stadium show is produced by AEG Presents.
Paul McCartney's GOT BACK Tour 2022 is headed to MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016 on June 16. Credit: © MPL Communications Ltd / Photographer: MJ Kim
“We are honored to have one of the world’s most influential artists come back to New Jersey for another spectacular concert at MetLife Stadium,” said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. “To celebrate Sir Paul McCartney’s return to MetLife Stadium, we are extending an unprecedented tribute by painting his name in our end zones. PAUL McCARTNEY will be emblazoned on our field in 20-foot-tall letters.”
The process to paint the end zones began this morning and will continue throughout the day. Each end zone will have PAUL McCARTNEY in 20-foot-tall white letters against a black background. GOT BACK and JUNE 16 will be on the 50-yard-line and #PAULMcCARTNEYGOTBACK on each sideline. MetLife Stadium will offer three open sessions next week for fans to come in and take their own photos to commemorate this tribute. Sessions are Tuesday, Feb. 22, 12pm-2pm; Wednesday, Feb. 23, 5:30pm – 7:30pm; and Thursday, Feb. 24, time TBD. More information will be posted on metlifestadium.com.
GOT BACK will see Paul’s live debuts in Hollywood, FL; Knoxville, TN; and Winston-Salem, NC; his first Fort Worth, TX and Baltimore, MD shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland, CA date in 20 years. The tour will also include stops in cities where Paul has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston, MA; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; Seattle, WA; and Syracuse, NY.
Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 24 at 10pm local time. For a full itinerary, see below or check paulmccartneygotback.com.
GOT BACK marks Paul’s first series of live shows since his FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019–its 39-date 12-country odyssey concluding with a triumphant sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles—a performance that instantly attained legendary status, generating rave reviews and Best of 2019 notices including:
“… Wow. After several decades now of writing about music and facing the perpetual challenge of translating what is beyond words into understandable language, that’s the best I can muster. Here in the heady aftermath of Paul McCartney’s final show of his Freshen Up tour at Dodger Stadium along with 50,000 of my fellow Angelenos on July 13, 2019 — Wow.”—AMERICAN SONGWRITER
“The perfect display of the philosophy McCartney has embodied over his 60-year career in music… the perfect bow to tie up the perfect show, with the final lyric of the night an ever-appropriate one: ‘And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.’”—BILLBOARD
“Macca continues to put artists half his age and younger to shame with epic shows featuring his crackerjack band and a jukebox of hits.”—ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Best Live Music Performances of 2019
“The best thing about a McCartney show is how many generations of people leave with the broadest smile upon their face. Whether it's the first time they've seen him or the tenth, he never, ever, disappoints.”—FLAUNT
“McCartney was in top form, his voice effortlessly climbing to the heights it always hit so easily back in the day…”—THE LOS ANGELES TIMES
“The total and complete immersion into MaccaLand was colorful and loud, rocking and rolling, nostalgic and present, and, above all, in the truest sense, marvelous… And, in the end, the love McCartney has taken for 60 years was equal to the love he’s made for generations.”—RELIX
“Definitely We’re Amazed by Paul McCartney’s Blowout Dodger Stadium Show… McCartney remains a show-stopping entertainer of the highest order.”—VARIETY
With songs like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Let It Be’ and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music — dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives. Paul and his band have performed in an unparalleled range of venues and locations throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and all points between: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, and even one performance broadcast live into Space! Featuring Paul’s longtime band - Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) - and constantly upgraded state-of-the-art audio and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing.
PAUL McCARTNEY
GOT BACK
Tour 2022
Thursday, April 28
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Monday, May 2
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, May 3
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, May 6
Oakland, CA
Oakland Arena
Friday, May 13
Los Angeles, CA
SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, May 17
Fort Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 21
Winston-Salem, NC
Truist Field
Wednesday, May 25
Hollywood, FL
Hard Rock Live
Saturday, May 28
Orlando, FL
Camping World Stadium
Tuesday, May 31
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, June 4
Syracuse, NY
Carrier Dome
Tuesday, June 7
Boston, MA
Fenway Park
Sunday, June 12
Baltimore, MD
Oriole Park
Thursday, June 16
East Rutherford, NJ
MetLife Stadium
