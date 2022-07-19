NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
PAVmed Inc.(Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (“PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Lishan Aklog, M.D. was selected as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in 2022 by Savoy, the leading African American business and lifestyle magazine.
“I would like to thank L.P. Green II and his team at Savoy for this honor,” said Dr. Aklog. “I am incredibly fortunate to lead a growing team of the best and brightest, who all share a passion to serve patients through technology. I am especially honored to be mentioned among such an esteemed group of Black corporate leaders, including pioneering figures who battled structural inequities and biases to reach the pinnacle of corporate America, while serving as an inspiration to me and so many others.”
“ Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations,” said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. “These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country’s highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market.”
According to Savoy, the selection of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America begins by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy ’s readership. Over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields were pre-screened by the selection committee. The field of candidates was narrowed based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company which markets the EsoGuard ® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck ® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Lucid operates its own CLIA-certified, CAP-approved molecular diagnostic laboratory, LucidDx Labs and a network of Lucid Test Centers. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. The product pipeline also includes the CarpX ® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology, which complements EsoGuard and EsoCheck, NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set, PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device, and other earlier stage technologies. For more information on PAVmed, please visit PAVmed.com and follow PAVmed on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For more information on Lucid, please visit LucidDx.com and follow Lucid on Twitter, and LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit EsoGuard.com and follow EsoGuard on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
