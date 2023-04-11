OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 2. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern) that day.
Dial-in #:
+1 (833) 470-1428
Intl. Dial-In #:
+1 (404) 975-4839
Access Code:
863310
Replay #:
+1 (866) 813-9403
Intl. Replay #:
+1 (929) 458-6194
Replay Access Code:
670250
The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on May 2 through May 9. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.
About Paycom
For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti ®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005234/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
James Samford
KEYWORD: OKLAHOMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES PAYMENTS FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS FINTECH
SOURCE: Paycom Software, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/11/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 04/11/2023 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005234/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.