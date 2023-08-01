OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We delivered another strong quarter, which was highlighted by strong revenue growth and margin expansion as demand for our differentiated HR and payroll solution continues to increase,” said Paycom’s founder, chairman and CEO, Chad Richison. “We strengthened our product set with innovative developments and expanded our TAM to include larger North American organizations with both domestic and foreign employees.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Total Revenues of $401.1 million represented a 26.6% increase compared to total revenues of $316.9 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $394.5 million increased 26.6% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.4% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $64.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $57.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income 1 was $94.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $156.6 million, compared to $119.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $536.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $400.7 million as of December 31, 2022. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Paycom paid $21.7 million in cash dividends.

Total Debt was $29.0 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023.

Quarter Ending September 30, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $410 million to $412 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $156 million to $158 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.715 billion to $1.717 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $722 million to $724 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other items. Further, we have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted gross margin discussed on the teleconference call to GAAP gross margin because applicable information for future periods, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, cost of revenues, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin, and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth rate plus adjusted EBITDA margin, or the “Rule of 67”. Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 67” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin, and “Rule of 67”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues, and (viii) “Rule of 67” as revenue growth rate (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)) and (ix) non-GAAP effective income tax rate as the provision for income taxes plus the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments divided by non-GAAP net income (calculated as described in clause (ii)) plus the provision for income taxes and the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, August 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (404) 975-4839 (international) and provide 951918 as the access code. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth, including internationally; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our corporate headquarters and other facilities; our plans to pay cash dividends; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; and our expected income tax rate for future periods. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

536,545

 

 

$

400,730

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

16,193

 

 

 

22,843

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

43,093

 

 

 

34,056

 

Inventory

 

 

874

 

 

 

1,607

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

5,583

 

Deferred contract costs

 

 

107,059

 

 

 

96,378

 

Current assets before funds held for clients

 

 

705,702

 

 

 

561,197

 

Funds held for clients

 

 

2,002,492

 

 

 

2,202,975

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,708,194

 

 

 

2,764,172

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

444,992

 

 

 

402,448

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

52,064

 

 

 

54,017

 

Goodwill

 

 

51,889

 

 

 

51,889

 

Long-term deferred contract costs

 

 

623,751

 

 

 

567,974

 

Other assets

 

 

70,451

 

 

 

62,013

 

Total assets

 

$

3,951,341

 

 

$

3,902,513

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

8,485

 

 

$

16,054

 

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

21,879

 

 

 

28,439

 

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

49,977

 

 

 

45,023

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

21,343

 

 

 

19,825

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

78,889

 

 

 

59,990

 

Current liabilities before client funds obligation

 

 

180,573

 

 

 

169,331

 

Client funds obligation

 

 

2,006,154

 

 

 

2,207,706

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,186,727

 

 

 

2,377,037

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

142,956

 

 

 

141,033

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

102,890

 

 

 

97,591

 

Long-term debt

 

 

29,000

 

 

 

29,000

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

83,083

 

 

 

75,245

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

357,929

 

 

 

342,869

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,544,656

 

 

 

2,719,906

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,640 and 62,518 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 57,949 and 57,867 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

626

 

 

 

625

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

649,965

 

 

 

576,622

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,358,059

 

 

 

1,196,968

 

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss)

 

 

(2,993

)

 

 

(3,703

)

Treasury stock, at cost (4,691 and 4,651 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

(598,972

)

 

 

(587,905

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,406,685

 

 

 

1,182,607

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,951,341

 

 

$

3,902,513

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

394,522

 

 

$

311,534

 

 

$

838,943

 

 

$

659,698

 

Implementation and other

 

 

6,617

 

 

 

5,390

 

 

 

13,833

 

 

 

10,745

 

Total revenues

 

 

401,139

 

 

 

316,924

 

 

 

852,776

 

 

 

670,443

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

54,617

 

 

 

39,604

 

 

 

107,702

 

 

 

78,096

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

12,811

 

 

 

10,478

 

 

 

24,958

 

 

 

20,470

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

67,428

 

 

 

50,082

 

 

 

132,660

 

 

 

98,566

 

Administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

106,435

 

 

 

87,724

 

 

 

210,009

 

 

 

162,720

 

Research and development

 

 

49,118

 

 

 

36,803

 

 

 

91,787

 

 

 

68,408

 

General and administrative

 

 

75,965

 

 

 

57,912

 

 

 

141,570

 

 

 

118,416

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,927

 

 

 

12,090

 

 

 

29,052

 

 

 

23,753

 

Total administrative expenses

 

 

246,445

 

 

 

194,529

 

 

 

472,418

 

 

 

373,297

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

313,873

 

 

 

244,611

 

 

 

605,078

 

 

 

471,863

 

Operating income

 

 

87,266

 

 

 

72,313

 

 

 

247,698

 

 

 

198,580

 

Interest expense

 

 

(602

)

 

 

(354

)

 

 

(1,439

)

 

 

(569

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

6,183

 

 

 

878

 

 

 

12,187

 

 

 

2,290

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

92,847

 

 

 

72,837

 

 

 

258,446

 

 

 

200,301

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

28,331

 

 

 

15,482

 

 

 

74,634

 

 

 

51,016

 

Net income

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

57,355

 

 

$

183,812

 

 

$

149,285

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

57,920

 

 

 

57,969

 

 

 

57,895

 

 

 

57,992

 

Diluted

 

 

58,033

 

 

 

58,067

 

 

 

58,050

 

 

 

58,186

 

Comprehensive earnings (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

57,355

 

 

$

183,812

 

 

$

149,285

 

Unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

(235

)

 

 

(654

)

 

 

815

 

 

 

(2,176

)

Tax effect

 

 

95

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

576

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(481

)

 

 

710

 

 

 

(1,600

)

Comprehensive earnings (loss)

 

$

64,376

 

 

$

56,874

 

 

$

184,522

 

 

$

147,685

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

183,812

 

 

$

149,285

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

54,010

 

 

 

44,223

 

Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(637

)

Non-cash marketing expense

 

 

839

 

 

 

876

 

Gain on disposition of property and equipment

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

620

 

 

 

167

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

63,185

 

 

 

46,323

 

Cash paid for derivative settlement

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Gain on derivative

 

 

 

 

 

(1,368

)

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

1,706

 

 

 

(9,646

)

Other

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,650

 

 

 

(10,588

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(10,597

)

 

 

(14,050

)

Inventory

 

 

336

 

 

 

(1,166

)

Other assets

 

 

(9,057

)

 

 

(5,308

)

Deferred contract costs

 

 

(62,489

)

 

 

(57,746

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(10,277

)

 

 

7,655

 

Income taxes, net

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

16,193

 

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

(6,560

)

 

 

(7,559

)

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

4,954

 

 

 

7,543

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

6,817

 

 

 

7,454

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

24,560

 

 

 

(2,393

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

251,991

 

 

 

168,958

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments from funds held for clients

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

(233,789

)

Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients

 

 

25,000

 

 

 

279,000

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(83,422

)

 

 

(67,721

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(83,378

)

 

 

(22,510

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

 

 

 

 

 

29,000

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(94,652

)

Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements

 

 

(11,067

)

 

 

(4,793

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

(29,287

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(21,731

)

 

 

 

Net change in client funds obligation

 

 

(201,552

)

 

 

1,579,000

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(1,297

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(234,350

)

 

 

1,477,971

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(65,737

)

 

 

1,624,419

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

2,409,095

 

 

 

1,812,691

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

2,343,358

 

 

$

3,437,110

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

536,545

 

 

$

279,039

 

Restricted cash included in funds held for clients

 

 

1,806,813

 

 

 

3,158,071

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

2,343,358

 

 

$

3,437,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid

 

$

11,968

 

 

$

3,831

 

Stock-based compensation for capitalized software

 

$

7,752

 

 

$

4,180

 

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

$

16,341

 

 

$

7,940

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income to adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

57,355

 

 

$

183,812

 

 

$

149,285

 

Interest expense

 

 

602

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

1,439

 

 

 

569

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

28,331

 

 

 

15,482

 

 

 

74,634

 

 

 

51,016

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,738

 

 

 

22,568

 

 

 

54,010

 

 

 

44,223

 

EBITDA

 

 

121,187

 

 

 

95,759

 

 

 

313,895

 

 

 

245,093

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

35,366

 

 

 

24,268

 

 

 

63,185

 

 

 

46,323

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(405

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,668

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

156,553

 

 

$

119,622

 

 

$

377,080

 

 

$

289,748

 

Net income margin

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

22.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

39.0

%

 

 

37.7

%

 

 

44.2

%

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

57,355

 

 

$

183,812

 

 

$

149,285

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

35,366

 

 

 

24,268

 

 

 

63,185

 

 

 

46,323

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(405

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,668

)

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(5,620

)

 

 

(8,224

)

 

 

(10,084

)

 

 

(10,298

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

94,262

 

 

$

72,994

 

 

$

236,913

 

 

$

183,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

57,920

 

 

 

57,969

 

 

 

57,895

 

 

 

57,992

 

Diluted

 

 

58,033

 

 

 

58,067

 

 

 

58,050

 

 

 

58,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.09

 

 

$

3.17

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.08

 

 

$

3.16

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

0.80

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

(0.17

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.09

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

2.57

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

0.80

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.18

)

 

 

(0.18

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.08

 

 

$

3.16

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Adjusted gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Less: Total cost of revenues

 

 

(67,428

)

 

 

(50,082

)

 

 

(132,660

)

 

 

(98,566

)

Total gross profit

 

 

333,711

 

 

 

266,842

 

 

 

720,116

 

 

 

571,877

 

Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

1,347

 

 

 

5,738

 

 

 

2,329

 

Total adjusted gross profit

 

$

337,064

 

 

$

268,189

 

 

$

725,854

 

 

$

574,206

 

Gross margin

 

 

83.2

%

 

 

84.2

%

 

 

84.4

%

 

 

85.3

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

 

84.0

%

 

 

84.6

%

 

 

85.1

%

 

 

85.6

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

$

106,435

 

 

$

87,724

 

 

$

210,009

 

 

$

162,720

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(6,040

)

 

 

(5,029

)

 

 

(11,516

)

 

 

(7,906

)

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses

 

$

100,395

 

 

$

82,695

 

 

$

198,493

 

 

$

154,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

24.3

%

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Adjusted total administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total administrative expenses

 

$

246,445

 

 

$

194,529

 

 

$

472,418

 

 

$

373,297

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(32,013

)

 

 

(22,921

)

 

 

(57,447

)

 

 

(43,994

)

Adjusted total administrative expenses

 

$

214,432

 

 

$

171,608

 

 

$

414,971

 

 

$

329,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

61.4

%

 

 

61.4

%

 

 

55.4

%

 

 

55.7

%

Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

53.5

%

 

 

54.1

%

 

 

48.7

%

 

 

49.1

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Adjusted research and development expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

$

49,118

 

 

$

36,803

 

 

$

91,787

 

 

$

68,408

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(6,639

)

 

 

(2,857

)

 

 

(11,897

)

 

 

(5,076

)

Adjusted research and development expenses

 

$

42,479

 

 

$

33,946

 

 

$

79,890

 

 

$

63,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Research and development expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

10.2

%

Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Total research and development costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized research and development costs

 

$

22,878

 

 

$

16,440

 

 

$

44,231

 

 

$

31,840

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

49,118

 

 

 

36,803

 

 

 

91,787

 

 

 

68,408

 

Total research and development costs

 

$

71,996

 

 

$

53,243

 

 

$

136,018

 

 

$

100,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Total research and development costs as a % of revenues

 

 

17.9

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total research and development costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total research and development costs

 

$

71,996

 

 

$

53,243

 

 

$

136,018

 

 

$

100,248

 

Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

(4,155

)

 

 

(2,289

)

 

 

(7,752

)

 

 

(4,180

)

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(6,639

)

 

 

(2,857

)

 

 

(11,897

)

 

 

(5,076

)

Adjusted total research and development costs

 

$

61,202

 

 

$

48,097

 

 

$

116,369

 

 

$

90,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

316,924

 

 

$

852,776

 

 

$

670,443

 

Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

$

3,353

 

 

$

1,347

 

 

$

5,738

 

 

$

2,329

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

6,040

 

 

 

5,029

 

 

 

11,516

 

 

 

7,906

 

Research and development

 

 

6,639

 

 

 

2,857

 

 

 

11,897

 

 

 

5,076

 

General and administrative

 

 

19,334

 

 

 

15,035

 

 

 

34,034

 

 

 

31,012

 

Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

$

35,366

 

 

$

24,268

 

 

$

63,185

 

 

$

46,323

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801254793/en/

CONTACT: Paycom Software, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Samford, 800-580-4505

investors@paycom.com

KEYWORD: OKLAHOMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE ACCOUNTING

SOURCE: Paycom Software, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 08/01/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/01/2023 04:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801254793/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you