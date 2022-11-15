OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor events:
- Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Technology Conference
Date: November 30
Time: 2:20 p.m. (Mountain)
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: December 7
Time: 2:30 p.m. (Pacific)
Location: San Francisco
A live webcast of each presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. Webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the applicable event.
About Paycom
As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country. For more information, visit paycom.com.
