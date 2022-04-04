TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
Payfare Inc. (“ Payfare ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, today announced that it has appointed Sonya Verheyden as Vice President, Marketing. Ms. Verheyden will be responsible for leading Payfare’s marketing initiatives for its current programs as well as the Company’s recently announced product, Paid App by Payfare.
Ms. Verheyden brings over 20 years of experience in global marketing of programs and channels across telecom, software, services and wireless industries. She has held marketing and sales leadership positions at companies such as BlackBerry, Rogers Communications, Soti, Acorn Biolabs and Premium Retail Services.
Payfare looks forward to hosting investors as it introduces the Paid App at its virtual Investor Day, to be held on April 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. Investors can register for the webcast presentation through this link.
About Payfare (TSX:PAY)
Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.
For further information please visit www.payfare.com.
