LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021--
GLOBAL GAMING EXPO (G2E) — PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments experience company known for making payments easy for both businesses and customers, today announced MoneyLine, the company’s new platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming money movement. PlayLive!, the online casino affiliated with Live! Casinos & Hotels in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, is among the first to use MoneyLine to simplify deposit and payout experiences for its online players in Pennsylvania.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005209/en/
MoneyLine provides players with a wide range of deposit choices, including cards, cash, ACH and popular mobile deposit options. It also enables operators to give players the ability to make one-tap deposits from text, email or push notifications utilizing PayNearMe’s Smart Link™. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Managing deposits and payouts is a complex process, and it requires technology designed specifically for our industry, so we’re pleased to partner with a fintech company that specializes in both payments and iGaming,” said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President of Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies, which owns and operates Live! Casinos & Hotels and PlayLive.com. “We were looking for an all-in-one solution and found that PayNearMe’s MoneyLine gives us the flexibility and agility we need, along with the widest range of payment types, all on a single platform.”
The MoneyLine platform leverages PayNearMe’s technology, innovation and deep expertise in the gaming industry to improve the entire iGaming payment experience, reduce operator costs, and boost player satisfaction. The new solution streamlines deposit flows, accelerates payouts, and delivers insights that enable operators to optimize workflows for improved customer acquisition, conversion and retention.
“Deposits and payouts are the most crucial touchpoints operators have with their players. When there is friction at these touchpoints, players drop off and operators lose revenue,” said Michael Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of PayNearMe. “MoneyLine removes the friction, enabling operators to give players what they want — easy, fast deposit and payout experiences.”
An End-to-End iGaming Payments Experience Management Solution
MoneyLine delivers a best-in-class iGaming payment experience to increase player satisfaction, reduce costs and increase revenue. The platform offers:
- Cashiering: Today’s cashiering solutions are often disjointed and difficult to navigate. MoneyLine offers elegant, intelligent cashiering that drives a seamless customer journey as it relates to deposits and payouts. It consolidates multiple deposit types and supports data-driven player workflows, including rescue flows, to increase conversion and player satisfaction while reducing operating costs.
- Frictionless Deposits: High decline rates and difficult-to-navigate deposit flows often lead to low player conversion and retention rates. MoneyLine provides players with a wide range of deposit choices, including cards, cash, ACH and popular mobile deposit options. The new solution enables operators to give players the ability to make one-tap deposits from text, email or push notifications utilizing PayNearMe’s Smart Link ™ technology. Whether operators leverage MoneyLine’s Cashiering or use their own, the new solution offers native integration options that allow for the operator’s desired level of control, configuration and personalization.
- Faster Payouts: Slow payouts and lack of withdrawal options can negatively impact player satisfaction. MoneyLine gives players near real-time access to funds across the payment types and channels they want most. MoneyLine’s push-to-debit technology allows players to receive payout funds on their debit card within minutes as opposed to traditional methods.
- Cash at Cage: Today, many land-based casino and online gaming experiences are managed from different systems, resulting in a clunky process for players and operators. MoneyLine allows players to deposit and withdraw cash from their online accounts simply and easily while onsite at brick-and-mortar facilities.
MoneyLine is a purpose-built platform built on an intelligent architecture that allows for flexibility and rapid innovation. The company is continually evolving the platform by adding new deposit and payout types, developing deeper analytics and reporting dashboards, and working with operators to create the iGaming industry’s best player experience around payouts and deposits.
PayNearMe is approved to operate iGaming transactions in 15 states. PayNearMe continually works with regulators to expand its gaming footprint as new states legalize iGaming. Most recently, Michigan, Arizona, Mississippi and Wyoming have approved PayNearMe to process iGaming payments.
Click here to book a demo of MoneyLine, powered by PayNearMe.
About PayNearMe
PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platforms are built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.
MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touch points with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster, and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players.
PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013, and is currently active in 15 regulated gaming markets in the US. The company processes cash deposits for 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators and 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S., including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and William Hill.
PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at over 31,000 retail locations in the U.S.
To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.
About Live! Casinos & Hotels
Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties.
With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company’s branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and availability. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at PayNearMe’s sole discretion. Any such referenced products do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of PayNearMe MT, Inc. PayNearMe assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005209/en/
CONTACT: Kristin Jones
314-534-8187
KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY CASINO/GAMING MOBILE/WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: PayNearMe
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/04/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/04/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005209/en