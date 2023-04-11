NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) will announce its First Quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, before the market open. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.
About Payoneer
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any business and entrepreneurs anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005369/en/
CONTACT: Investors:
Michelle Wang
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PAYMENTS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Payoneer Global Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/11/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/11/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005369/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.