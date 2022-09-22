NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that Assaf Ronen has joined as the company’s first Chief Platform Officer. Starting this week, he will lead Payoneer’s newly-established Platform division, which brings together Payoneer’s Technology, Product, and High Value Service units into one integrated team.
Payoneer’s customers are entrepreneurs and SMBs in emerging markets, and the world’s leading digital brands that work with them. Through the Platform division, Payoneer will continue to innovate and expand its High Value Service offerings, including B2B AP/AR, Working Capital, and Merchant Services, enhance the functionality of the Payoneer Account, and build new financial products over time for Payoneer’s customers.
Ronen joins Payoneer from SoFi [NASDAQ: SOFI], where he was the Chief Product Officer, leading the product, technology, engineering, and design teams. Prior to SoFi, he founded and was Vice President of Amazon’s Alexa shopping group and had previously been a Vice President in Amazon’s payments business. Before his time at Amazon, Assaf spent seven years at Microsoft, where he served as general manager of Skype, and as general manager of the company’s identity, access, and security products.
“We’re thrilled to bring Assaf aboard. He is a visionary product, technology, and business leader. We have tremendous growth opportunities and Assaf’s deep fintech experience and track record of delivering product and service expansions will add strength to our diverse global leadership team,” said John Caplan, Co-CEO of Payoneer.
“Payoneer has built a platform, brand, ecosystem of relationships and team that is second to none and that is rooted in customer-centricity,” said Assaf Ronen, Chief Platform Officer at Payoneer. “I’m excited to join this amazing team and look forward to helping deliver even more value for the world’s SMBs.”
About Payoneer
Payoneer is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.
Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the occurrence of any of the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, as well as any further risks and uncertainties contained, in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005293/en/
CONTACT: Investor
Michelle Wang
Irina Marciano
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET PAYMENTS FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH BUSINESS
SOURCE: Payoneer
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005293/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.