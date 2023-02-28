NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2023--

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

($ in mm)

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

YoY
Change

2021

2022

YoY
Change
Revenue

$139.2

$137.0

$148.2

$158.9

$183.6

32%

$473.4

$627.6

33%

Transaction costs as a % of revenue

20.2%

18.7%

17.7%

17.6%

16.6%

(360 bps)

21.4%

17.6%

(380 bps)
Revenue less transaction costs

$111.1

$111.4

$122.0

$130.9

$153.2

38%

$371.9

$517.5

39%

Net income (loss)

(18.9)

20.2

4.4

(26.5)

(10.2)

N.M.

(34.0)

(12.0)

N.M.
Adjusted EBITDA

13.5

10.4

14.7

12.7

10.6

(22%)

28.2

48.5

72%

 
Operational Metrics
Volume ($bn)

$16.2

$14.6

$14.6

$15.1

$16.9

5%

$56.7

$61.3

8%

Revenue as a % of volume ("Take Rate")86 bps94 bps101 bps105 bps109 bps23 bps84 bps102 bps18 bps
 

“Payoneer reported record fourth quarter and full year revenue, generating more than 30% year-over-year growth for both periods,” said Scott Galit, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “The strength of our diversified, scaled business model, global infrastructure, and trusted brand is apparent in our results. Payoneer is serving SMBs of all sizes, across a diverse range of industries, from more than 190 countries and territories.”

“Looking ahead, we expect to generate 28% revenue growth and significantly increase adjusted EBITDA based on the midpoint of our 2023 guidance,” said John Caplan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Payoneer is at a pivotal point in our evolution, and we are operating the business with a focus on long-term growth and operating efficiency. We are becoming the partner of choice for emerging market SMBs who need to manage their global financial activities in an increasingly digital world. I have every confidence in our team and in our ability to continue to execute and innovate in the quarters and years ahead.”

Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

  • Strategic focus on diversifying geographically, resulted in nearly 35% of 2022 revenue coming from Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, compared to approximately 20% in 2018
  • B2B AP/AR volumes increased 39% year-over-year, representing 12% of total volume in 2022, up from 9% in 2021
  • Commercial Mastercard usage up 3-fold year-over-year and is at a run-rate of more than $1 billion in annual spend
  • Take rate of 102 basis points, up 18 basis points year-over-year driven by B2B AP/AR and Commercial Mastercard growth, as well as continued geographic diversification and higher interest income revenue
  • Transaction costs as a percentage of revenue decreased 380 basis points-over-year, highlighting our ability to leverage the benefits of scale
  • Strengthened executive team to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term value. This includes Co-CEO and incoming CEO John Caplan, Deputy and incoming CFO Bea Ordonez, Chief Growth Officer Adam Cohen, and Chief Platform Officer Assaf Ronen

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • $5.8 billion of customer funds as of December 31, 2022, up nearly $800 million sequentially
  • Received approval in principle for a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore. Additionally, in January 2023 Payoneer received its e-Money license in the UK
  • Established the Payoneer Foundation with initial Company support of $2.5 million. Giving will focus on international organizations that support small business development, female entrepreneurs, young people in business, financial education and entrepreneurship

2023 Guidance

“Payoneer’s 2022 results demonstrated our ability to deliver strong revenue growth while significantly expanding adjusted EBITDA,” said Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer. “We intend to continue our balanced capital allocation approach for 2023 and remain focused on delivering long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

“In 2023, we will focus our customer acquisition strategy on larger, more profitable SMBs. We will also invest in our technology platform to accelerate our product delivery and serve more of customers’ needs while driving increased operating efficiency,” said Bea Ordonez, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and incoming CFO. “We expect our high value services, including B2B AP/AR, Commercial Mastercard, Working Capital, and Checkout, to continue growing faster than the overall business. And we intend to continue diversifying our geographic revenue mix to focus on high growth, high margin geographies.

“Our 2023 revenue guidance includes a $22 million impact in the second half of 2023 from lower revenues related to onboarding services provided to a large enterprise client, as well as the full year impact of the closure of payments into Russia. Adjusted EBITDA guidance also includes approximately $15 million of strategic investment linked to enhancing our technology platform, and $15 million of incentive payments related to a large enterprise client.”

2023 guidance is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$800 million - $810 million

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs

~16.0% of revenue

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$120 million to $130 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Please refer to “Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under “2023 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

Webcast

Payoneer will host a live webcast of its earnings on a conference call with the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET today, February 28, 2023. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future volume, revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (3) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Payoneer uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Payoneer’s performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Payoneer believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Payoneer’s results of operations. Payoneer's method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Payoneer does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Payoneer management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Payoneer’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review Payoneer’s financial statements, which are included in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Payoneer’s business.

Non-GAAP measures include the following item:

Adjusted EBITDA: We provide adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: M&A related income, stock-based compensation expenses, reorganization related expenses, share in losses (gain) of associated company, gain from change in fair value of warrants, other financial expense (income), net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization.

Other companies may calculate the above measure differently, and therefore Payoneer’s measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TABLE - 1
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
(Unaudited)(Audited)
Three months endedYear ended
December 31,December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

 
Revenues$

183,558

$

139,219

$

627,623

$

473,403

 
Transaction costs ($1,491 and $220 interest expense and fees associated with related party transaction in 2022 and 2021 respectively)

30,392

28,130

110,165

101,476

Other operating expenses

41,304

31,623

149,199

124,649

Research and development expenses

32,902

25,462

115,041

80,760

Sales and marketing expenses

52,194

33,901

164,564

114,331

General and administrative expenses

29,997

19,762

90,010

64,399

Depreciation and amortization

5,333

4,534

20,858

17,997

Total operating expenses

192,122

143,412

649,837

503,612

 
Operating loss

(8,564)

(4,193)

(22,214)

(30,209)

 
Financial income (expense):
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of Warrants

5,031

(11,573)

33,963

11,824

Other financial income (expense), net

1,005

11

(10,131)

(6,854)

Financial income, net

6,036

(11,562)

23,832

4,970

 
Income (loss) before taxes on income and share in losses of associated company

(2,528)

(15,755)

1,618

(25,239)

 
Taxes on income

7,610

3,121

13,586

8,711

 
Share in losses of associated company

13

26

2

37

 
Net loss$

(10,151)

$

(18,902)

$

(11,970)

$

(33,987)

 
Per Share Data
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic and Diluted loss per share$

(0.03)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.33)

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic and Diluted

352,756,697

340,580,941

348,044,831

202,881,911

 
Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,087

(529)

(2,429)

(1,921)

Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax

2,087

(529)

(2,429)

(1,921)

Income tax expense related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

2,087

(529)

(2,429)

(1,921)

 
Comprehensive loss$

(8,064)

$

(19,431)

$

(14,399)

$

(35,908)

 

Disaggregation of revenue

The following table presents revenue recognized from contracts with customers as well as revenue from other sources, consisting of interest income:

Three months endedYear ended
December 31,December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue recognized at a point in time$

137,813

$

128,383

$

533,213

$

440,582

Revenue recognized over time

9,851

9,948

39,118

30,119

Revenue from contracts with customers

147,664

138,331

572,331

470,701

Revenue from other sources

35,894

888

55,292

2,702

Total revenues$

183,558

$

139,219

$

627,623

$

473,403

 
 
TABLE - 2
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
Three months endedYear ended
December 31,December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss$

(10,151)

$

(18,902)

$

(11,970)

$

(33,987)

Depreciation and amortization

5,333

4,534

20,858

17,997

Taxes on income

7,610

3,121

13,586

8,711

Other financial income (expense), net

(1,005)

(11)

10,131

6,854

EBITDA

1,787

(11,258)

32,605

(425)

Stock based compensation expenses (1)

13,827

13,455

52,150

37,012

Reorganization related expenses (2)

5,087

Share in losses of associated company

13

26

2

37

M&A related expenses (3)

(257)

(2,323)

(1,721)

Gain from change in fair value of Warrants (4)

(5,031)

11,573

(33,963)

(11,824)

Adjusted EBITDA$

10,596

$

13,539

$

48,471

$

28,166

 
Three months ended,
Dec. 31, 2021Mar. 31, 2022June 30, 2022

Sept. 30,

2022

Dec. 31, 2022
 
Net income (loss)$

(18,902)

$

20,211

$

4,422

$

(26,452)

$

(10,151)

Depreciation & amortization

4,534

4,455

5,171

5,899

5,333

Taxes on income

3,121

1,967

1,374

2,635

7,610

Other financial expenses (income), net

(11)

2,695

4,824

3,617

(1,005)

EBITDA

(11,258)

29,328

15,791

(14,301)

1,787

Stock based compensation expenses(1)

13,455

12,908

11,890

13,525

13,827

Reorganization related expenses(2)

Share in losses (gain) of associated company

26

(20)

7

2

13

M&A related income(3)

(257)

(619)

(116)

(1,588)

Gain from change in fair value of Warrants(4)

11,573

(31,196)

(12,831)

15,095

(5,031)

Adjusted EBITDA$

13,539

$

10,401

$

14,741

$

12,733

$

10,596

 

(1) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(2) Represents the non-recurring reorganizational costs that were not recorded as a reduction of additional paid in capital. The amounts relate to legal and professional services associated with our 2021 Reorganization with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.

(3) Represents non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of optile.

(4) Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the statements of operations. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.

TABLE - 3
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
LOSS PER SHARE
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
(Unaudited)(Audited)

Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Numerator:
Net loss$

(10,151)

$

(18,902)

$

(11,970)

$

(33,987)

Less dividends and revaluation attributable to redeemable and redeemable convertible preferred stock

33,632

Net loss attributable to common stockholders$

(10,151)

$

(18,902)

$

(11,970)

$

(67,619)

Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted

352,756,697

340,580,941

348,044,831

202,881,911

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted$

(0.03)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.33)

 
TABLE - 4
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
December 31,

2022

2021

Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$

543,299

$

465,926

Restricted cash

2,882

3,000

Customer funds

5,838,612

4,401,254

Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $246 in 2022 and $119 in 2021)

12,878

13,844

Capital advance receivables (net of allowance of $5,311 in 2022 and $2,426 in 2021)

37,155

53,675

Other current assets

36,278

25,024

Total current assets

6,471,104

4,962,723

Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net

14,392

12,140

Goodwill

19,889

21,127

Intangible assets, net

45,444

37,529

Restricted cash

4,848

5,113

Deferred taxes

4,169

4,900

Investment in associated company

6,429

7,013

Severance pay fund

1,095

1,723

Operating lease right of use assets

15,260

12,943

Other assets

12,021

13,541

Total assets$

6,594,651

$

5,078,752

 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
Current liabilities:
Trade payables$

41,566

$

17,200

Outstanding operating balances

5,838,612

4,401,254

Other payables

97,334

79,374

Total current liabilities

5,977,512

4,497,828

Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt from related party

16,138

13,665

Warrant liability

25,914

59,877

Other long-term liabilities

29,831

20,309

Total liabilities

6,049,395

4,591,679

Commitments and contingencies
 
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 3,800,000,000 shares authorized; 352,842,025 and 340,384,157 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3,528

3,404

Additional paid-in capital

650,433

575,470

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(176)

2,253

Accumulated deficit

(108,529)

(94,054)

Total shareholders’ equity

545,256

487,073

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$

6,594,651

$

5,078,752

 
TABLE - 5
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
Year ended December 31

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss$

(11,970)

$

(33,987)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

20,858

17,997

Deferred taxes

731

(1,216)

Stock-based compensation expenses

52,149

37,012

Share in losses of associated company

2

37

Gain from change in fair value of Warrants

(33,963)

(11,824)

Transaction costs allocated to Warrants

5,087

Foreign currency re-measurement (gain) loss

2,752

1,103

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations:
Other current assets

(11,421)

(14,694)

Trade payables

24,284

469

Deferred revenue

224

(432)

Accounts receivable, net

964

3,933

Capital advance extended to customers

(223,819)

(330,510)

Capital advance collected from customers

237,834

342,930

Other payables

16,608

691

Other long-term liabilities

(3,480)

(4,775)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,686

9,525

Other assets

1,521

(1,331)

Net cash provided by operating activities$

83,960

$

20,015

 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of property, equipment and software

(10,504)

(6,891)

Capitalization of internal use software

(18,329)

(14,008)

Severance pay fund (contributions) distributions, net

628

(99)

Customer funds in transit, net

33,939

31,154

Acquisition of Optile, net of cash acquired

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$

5,734

$

10,156

 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares in connect with stock based compensation plan

21,346

19,000

Outstanding operating balances, net

1,437,358

1,054,530

Borrowings under related party facility

29,363

17,431

Repayments under related party facility

(26,755)

(3,766)

Repayments under loan and security agreement

(40,025)

Issuance of redeemable preferred stock and warrants, net

Redemption of redeemable preferred stock

(39,803)

Proceeds from Reverse Recapitalization, net

108,643

Proceeds from PIPE financing, net

280,185

Net cash provided by financing activities$

1,461,312

$

1,396,195

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents$

(2,719)

$

(1,222)

 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds

1,548,287

1,425,144

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of the year

4,838,433

3,413,289

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of the year$

6,386,720

$

4,838,433

 
 
 

 

