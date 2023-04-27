MILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2023--
PBIRx, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Woman Owned Small Minority Business Enterprise through the Supplier Diversity Program in the state of Connecticut. Patricia Sirowich is the founder and president of PBIRx, the premier consultant firm in the pharmacy benefit industry, providing individualized consulting and auditing services for 30 years.
To be certified as a Woman Owned Business in Connecticut, the business must provide extensive documentation. Certified businesses must prove that they are independently operated and at least 51 percent owned, controlled, and managed by a member of a minority, such as a woman owned business. Sirowich is a market leader in the pharmacy benefit industry with vast experience working with Fortune 100 companies, large and small employers, unions, hospitals, municipalities, managed health care plans, coalitions, and third-party administrators.
“I am pleased that PBIRx has been recognized by the state of Connecticut as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise, especially as diversity initiatives continue to move to the forefront of our nation’s consciousness,” said Sirowich. “As a woman with 30-plus years of experience in the pharmacy benefit sector, I bring a wealth of knowledge and have a unique perspective to help our clients achieve their savings and optimal health goals. I also pride myself on mentoring our staff to dive into the weeds and leave no stone unturned to provide the highest level of knowledge and service.”
In 1993, Sirowich founded PBIRx to combat increased pharmacy costs and the lack of transparency for payers. Since then, PBIRx’s expertise in pharmacy benefits has allowed it to serve as a premier client advocate in the ever-growing prescription benefit marketplace.
“When I started in this industry in 1987,” said Sirowich, “pharmacy benefits represented 4% of health care dollars. Now, depending on the demographics, it represents 25% to 40% of health care dollars and is the most utilized and valued benefit to members.”
Sirowich has worked extensively in the pharmacy and health care industry. Before starting PBIRx, she was one of the founders of Express Scripts, contributing to the growth of what is now the largest pharmacy benefit management organization in the country. Under Sirowich’s leadership, PBIRx provides expertise in all areas of pharmacy benefits, from identifying specialty drugs to advising in contract negotiations.
“I am very proud of the prestigious clients who trust us and value our services,” said Sirowich. “As companies adopt supplier diversity policies, they still want to hire the most qualified person for the role. I trust those companies will consider PBIRx as not only a Woman Owned Business Enterprise but also a company with three decades of experience and a multitude of clients who would attest to our integrity and our ability to deliver promised savings and services.”
About PBIRx
Our mission is to create optimal healthcare outcomes while minimizing overall healthcare costs. Established in 1993, PBIRx serves as a premier pharmacy benefit consulting firm providing intelligent management solutions. We have deep knowledge, advanced tools, and have built lasting relationships throughout this ever-evolving pharmacy benefit industry. With a focus on insight and service, PBIRx empowers our clients to unravel the complexities of pharmacy benefit management. We are recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company, a SOC 2 Type 2 certified company, and a certified Woman Owned Business Enterprise.
PBIRx is data-driven. Our specialized team, with a diverse set of skills, put that data to work for you. IT personnel, actuaries, financial analysts, clinical pharmacists, attorneys, compliance officers, and pharmacy benefit management experts become an extension of your team, all working with a laser focus on serving you at the highest level.
To learn more, please visit www.pbirx.com.
