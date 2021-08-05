MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.3 million.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $704.2 million in the period.

PC Connection shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.92, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNXN

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you