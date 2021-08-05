MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.3 million.
The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $704.2 million in the period.
PC Connection shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.92, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.
