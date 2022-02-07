MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) _ PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.4 million.
The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $800.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $69.9 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.
