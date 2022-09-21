NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
The global PC monitor market posted positive results in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), registering a 2.7% rise in shipments compared to the same quarter a year ago. Although the result was higher than expected, a deteriorating macroeconomic environment with rising inflation and weakening consumer sentiment point to a challenging outlook for at least the remainder of the year, according to the International Data Corporation ( IDC ) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.
At just over 36 million units, the second quarter growth stood in contrast to traditional PCs, which saw shipments decline 15.7% year over year as demand cooled. Backorder fulfillment for commercial monitors drove much of the volume for the quarter, where earlier shortages and prohibitive logistics costs delayed return to office projects. In addition, emerging markets (excluding China and Russia) grew over 16%, helping to prop up a market beset by pullbacks in consumer spend.
However, the rosier than expected result seen in the second quarter is expected to be short lived. Global monitor shipments are now expected to decline 3.1% year over year in 2022 and 2023 will shrink another 4.2% before a weak recovery in 2024. The majority of this decline is coming from China, the second largest market in the world for monitors, which is expected to contract nearly 19% in 2022, the steepest drop for the nation since tracking began in 2008.
"Monitor inventory levels are rising in many regions," said Jay Chou, research manager, Worldwide Client Devices Tracker at IDC. "A consumer base that had a good run for the past couple years will now need some time to digest its existing stock. Even though most top vendors managed year-on-year growth in Q2, we believe the next three or four quarters will see cautious channel uptake and further consolidation. Beyond that horizon, commercial purchases, helped in part by hybrid work, could see the market above water by late 2023."
Top Companies, Worldwide PC Monitor Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2022 (shipments in thousands of units)
Company
2Q22 Shipments
2Q22 Market Share
2Q21 Shipments
2Q21 Market Share
2Q22/2Q21 Growth
1. Dell Technologies
8,147
22.6%
7,549
21.5%
+7.9%
2. HP Inc.
4,618
12.8%
3,544
10.1%
+30.3%
3. Lenovo
4,222
11.7%
4,164
11.9%
+1.4%
4. Samsung
3,772
10.5%
3,537
10.1%
+6.6%
5. TPV
3,464
9.6%
3,712
10.6%
-6.7%
Others
11,844
32.8%
12,605
35.9%
-6.0%
Total
36,067
100.0%
35,111
100.0%
+2.7%
Source: IDC Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, September 2022
IDC's Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.
About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.
