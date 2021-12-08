TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Peak Power, a Canadian company building AI-powered solutions for the clean energy future throughout North America, announces a partnership with Mohawk College to ensure safe indoor air quality in schools. Peak Power installed its Peak Insight Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) platform adjacent to Nerva Energy’s REME HALO (RH) air purifiers in three Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) elementary schools. Peak’s platform is validating the efficacy of the air purifiers by monitoring indoor air quality.
The Peak Insight IAQ platform consists of both indoor air quality-measuring sensors and Peak Power’s secure, scalable, and intelligent building optimization software. The Peak Insight sensor arrays monitor for key IAQ metrics such as carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds (TVOC), particulate matter, humidity, temperature, and ozone. The platform also considers factors that may increase viral transmission and will notify users when building occupants are at risk, an especially important element as students return to schools throughout 2021 and 2022.
Peak Power established a baseline of indoor air quality in the GEDSB schools by installing its sensor arrays in five classrooms per school prior to the installation of the REME air purifiers. The system is continuing to provide interval data that is refreshed every five minutes on Peak Power’s Peak Insight platform for mobile or desktop. The platform displays detailed measurements across one or multiple zones of a building. Reporting and visualisation via an easy-to-read dashboard identifies localised areas of concern and provides real-time insights and alerts allowing for targeted remediation. It provides insight at the classroom, individual school, and district level.
After several months of monitoring during the 2021-2022 school year, the Peak Insight IAQ platform showed that the air purifiers installed improved the indoor quality by as much as 22% post installation. The IAQ score, which is based on air quality standards from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and measures contaminants such as CO 2 and PM 2.5, went from 65% to 87% as validated by Peak Power.
“The well-being of students, teachers, and staff is of utmost importance, and we want to ensure the healthiest learning conditions for our partners in the Grand Erie District School Board,” said Tony Cupido, Research Chair of Sustainable Building Technologies IDEAWORKS at Mohawk College. “Peak Power’s Peak Insight IAQ platform is a great way for us to track indoor air quality in classrooms, which are currently being purified thanks to the REME HALO technology. We are helping to set the safety standards for schools everywhere.”
Peak Power provides energy efficiency insights and actionable alerts for commercial real estate buildings through its Peak Insight platform. In response to the growing demand for air quality monitoring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Peak Power expanded its platform to include the Indoor Air Quality module and offer it as a standalone product.The flexible solution addresses the needs of organizations such as school boards focused on the indoor air quality of their buildings and the safety of occupants.
“Schools are an excellent application for our Peak Insight IAQ module,” said Cristina Barlow, Director of Partnerships at Peak Power. “Schools should offer an environment that fully supports the well-being of students, teachers, and staff. Thanks to Mohawk College, GEDSB schools will benefit from clean air this school year. We’re happy to partner with Mohawk College to provide the tools to continuously monitor the air quality of the classrooms with RH purifiers.”
The Peak Power Peak Insight IAQ project with GEDSB will run for 12 months. Following the conclusion of the pilot, Peak Power and GEDSB will consider opportunities to extend the program.
About Peak Power
Peak Power is a Canadian Clean Technology company building AI-powered solutions that make building owners and operators part of the clean energy transition. Working with real estate, energy, and transportation partners, Peak Power transforms buildings and industrial facilities from static energy consumers into dynamic, two-way grid resources that generate revenue. Climate contributors become climate solution providers – and get paid to do so. The company’s technology optimizes commercial buildings through the intelligent management of energy use, energy storage, and EV-grid integration. Peak Power’s solutions are deployed in over 15 million square feet of commercial real estate, controlling 90+ MWh of battery and electric vehicle capacity in Ontario, New York, and California. Peak Power’s clean energy solutions help facility owners and operators prepare for a future that is environmentally and economically sustainable.
About IDEAWORKS Mohawk College
IDEAWORKS, is Mohawk College’s active hub of applied research and innovation . We work side-by-side with startups, established companies and community organizations to address their challenges firsthand, often accessing government grants and leveraging industry sponsored projects to make applied research opportunities possible. We enhance teams with specialized expertise from Mohawk faculty, staff and students, provide access to specialized, industry leading equipment and one-of-a-kind comprehensive facilities and help to de-risk new technology adoption through testing and trials.
About the Grand Erie District School Board
Grand Erie District School Board represents nearly 18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and more than 7,500 students in 14 secondary schools within the city of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk as well as students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
