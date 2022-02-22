CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
PEAK6 (or the “Company”), a financial technology business, today announced its crypto trading business has joined the Pyth network, a next-generation oracle platform designed to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications. Through its new crypto business, PEAK6 will provide real-time cryptocurrency data to the Pyth network.
The Pyth network is a next generation oracle solution specifically designed to deliver more timely, accurate and valuable data on-chain and on a sub-second timescale. PEAK6 joins more than 45 prominent data publishers across various asset classes, including digital assets, equities and FX. Participants in the Pyth network include Cumberland DRW, Flow Traders, FTX, Galaxy Digital, Jane Street, Jump Trading Group, LMAX, Two Sigma Securities and Virtu Financial, among others.
“At its core, PEAK6 is committed to investing in and partnering with transformational organizations that are building a better world through the power of technology, which is why joining Pyth was an obvious decision,” said Tom Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, PEAK6 Capital Management. “We look forward to contributing to the success of DeFi and the fast-evolving transformation of the financial markets through this important project. Together, we will work to make crypto and traditional financial market data accessible in an innovative way.”
Pyth price feeds have been available on the Solana mainnet since August 2021 and leading Solana dApps like Bonfida, Drift, Hxro, Mango Markets, Saber Labs, Solend, Synthetify, Port, and Zeta Markets have integrated with Pyth network to strengthen their protocols' uptime guarantees and automate critical on-chain functions in a highly reliable, fully decentralized, and cost-efficient manner.
ABOUT PEAK6
PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company’s first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading, and over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes, and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses.
PEAK6’s core brands include PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, PEAK6 InsurTech, Evil Geniuses, Poker Power and Zogo.
ABOUT THE PYTH NETWORK
The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens’’ of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.
