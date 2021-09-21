BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021--
Pear Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in developing and commercializing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to treat serious disease, today announced that Julia Strandberg, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the fourth annual DTx East 2021 conference being held September 28-30 in Boston and virtually.
The panel discussion, “Understanding the Business of Digital Therapeutics,” will take place on Tuesday, September 28 at 12:10 p. m. Eastern Time. This panel will outline the success stories, challenges, and insights into the business of digital therapeutics.
Pear Therapeutics is a privately held, prescription digital therapeutics company developing clinically validated, FDA-authorized software applications to treat serious disease.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst®, for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.
