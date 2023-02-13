MIAMI — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys on Monday afternoon, the agency said.
The accident happened near mile marker 98 in Key Largo around 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesman.
He said a woman was “attempting to cross the roadway” when she was hit by the southbound patrol car.
“The pedestrian died on scene as a result of her injuries,” Camacho said.
Traffic was backed up in each direction on U.S. 1 for hours while fire-rescue crews worked the scene and FHP troopers investigated the crash.
The FHP has not released the woman’s name, nor the name of the trooper driving the car. The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
