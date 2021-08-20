MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 67-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a street in New Hampshire on Thursday evening, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 22-year-old man from Bedford, New Hampshire. The woman was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where she died. The names of the driver and the pedestrian are being withheld by Manchester police pending proper notifications of next of kin.
As police investigated the accident, authorities say a crowd formed and started yelling profanities and interfering with the investigation. New Hampshire State Police arrived to help with crowd control. Four people, including a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.