CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.
The business software company posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.7 million.
Pegasystems shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $136.89, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.
