Earlier this month, Pelion Venture Partners announced the October closure of their Pelion Venture Partners Fund VII at $365 million, exceeding their initial target of $250 million. Greenstone Equity Partners, the largest licensed fund placement firm in the Middle East, supported Pelion Venture Partners in achieving fund closure by raising capital from its network of GCC-based institutional investors.
Pelion invests in software companies across the United States, partnering with technology founders in B2B SaaS, fintech, marketplaces, cloud computing and security.
Blake Modersitzki, General Partner, stated, “Our vision for Pelion is becoming a reality, with the Pelion Fund VII beating our original capital raise targets. We saw increased appetite for this fund from the GCC markets and the team at Greenstone were instrumental in driving our capital raising efforts across the region.”
Greenstone Equity Partners served as the exclusive placement firm for Pelion for the GCC-region. Alex Gemici, CEO & Chairman of Greenstone Equity Partners commented, “We are proud of our six-year partnership with Pelion, who consistently deliver exceptional returns to their investors.”
Omar Al Gharabally, President of Greenstone Equity Partners, said, “We really enjoy working with forward thinking partners like Pelion, whose disruptive technology and innovation focused investment thesis, continues to excite investors from the region.”
About Pelion Venture Partners
Pelion is an early-stage technology venture capital firm with a national track record of investing in software-based businesses that manage the exponential growth in the movement of information, or “bits,” across wired and wireless networks. Founded in 1986, Pelion has been a partner to leading technology innovators CloudFlare, Fusion-io, MX Logic, RedHat, and Riverbed. Read more at www.pelionvp.com
About Greenstone
Greenstone Equity Partners is the largest institutional-grade capital raising and advisory firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply rooted local relationships with 1700+ GCC investors. Greenstone’s 58 professionals service fund managers with aggregate AUMs in excess of $2 trillion. To find out more visit www.gsequity.com
