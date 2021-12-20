House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that Congress will hold a major event to commemorate the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol by thousands of violent supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The event will include lawmakers recalling the frightening attack, a panel discussion with historians and an evening prayer vigil. It will be held on Jan. 6.
In the four-paragraph message, Pelosi called the event a ”solemn observance” of the attempt by pro-Trump extremists to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
The House will not be in session on Jan. 6. The “Dear Colleague” letter was framed as an effort to inform lawmakers of the plans in case they want to make plans to return to Washington, D.C., early.
It’s unclear how or if any Republicans will participate in the event, which could turn into a lightning rod for protests by Trump supporters inside and outside Congress.
MAGA loyalists have loudly defended the rioters who have been charged with various crimes stemming from their involvement in the riot. Several extremists have already been sentenced, and others are awaiting trial.
Some Republican lawmakers have also bitterly attacked the House select committee that is investigating the attack, accusing the panel of carrying out a partisan witch hunt aimed at Trump and his supporters.
The committee has released text messages that suggest some GOP lawmakers were deeply involved in Trump’s larger effort to overturn the election results and the planning of the rally that led to the attack.
