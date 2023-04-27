WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, potentially handing his former boss Donald Trump a major blow in the sprawling Justice Department investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Pence spent several hours before a grand jury in Washington being used by Special Counsel Jack Smith, though it wasn’t immediately clear what he said or what he was asked about, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because grand jury matters are secret.
Pence has first-hand knowledge of pressure from Trump and his allies to push the former vice president to thwart the ratification of election results.
Pence is the most significant former government official to testify who had knowledge about what Trump and his allies knew and did in the days after the 2020 election. His testimony also is significant because it happened so quickly after a panel of federal judges ruled against an effort by Trump to prevent him from testifying. The urgency with which Pence appeared before the grand jury didn’t give Trump and his lawyers a chance to appeal their case to the Supreme Court.
Pence’s appearance seems to head off any possible effort by Trump’s lawyers to continue to press the courts to at least temporarily block the subpoena for his testimony.
Following this week’s loss at the D.C. Circuit, Trump could have asked the full sitting of the court to reconsider or asked the U.S. Supreme Court justices to intervene, but didn’t immediately do so in the hours after an order came down Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for Pence declined to comment. A Trump representative did not immediately respond.
