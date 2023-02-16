Pendulum Therapeutics Launches Metabolic Daily, a Unique Probiotic Blend that Optimizes Metabolism and Supports a Healthy Weight

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
Today, Pendulum Therapeutics, the biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, introduces its newest product: Metabolic Daily. Metabolic Daily is a proprietary probiotic blend that improves metabolism of sugar and carbohydrates. This live multi-strain probiotic naturally replenishes your gut microbiome to optimize metabolism, maintain healthy blood sugar levels and support a healthy weight.
“People talk about their metabolism all the time,” said Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO at Pendulum. “People are always wondering how they can boost their metabolism and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. At Pendulum, we are always looking for safe, clinically-backed solutions that people can trust to help them reach their metabolic goals. We took these questions and requests and got to work developing a new probiotic blend that does just that.”
With its targeted formula, Metabolic Daily helps reduce sugar cravings and energy slumps to help provide balanced, sustained energy throughout the day. Metabolic Daily breaks down fiber and increases beneficial postbiotics and hormones, such as butyrate and GLP-1, which help maintain blood sugar levels. It is the first and only targeted probiotic to boost the metabolism that contains five powerful strains, including a keystone strain exclusive to Pendulum: Akkermansia muciniphila, whose effects are found in more than 1,000 science journals.
Metabolic Daily was formulated by a team of Ph.D. doctors and scientists from Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Berkeley and Stanford. The unique probiotic blend is encased in a plant-based, acid-resistant, delayed release capsule so that the strain gets through the stomach acid and to the gut microbiome where it can do its job.
Metabolic Daily retails at $49 for a 30-day supply for members, and $79 for a one-time purchase (30-day supply) on www.pendulumlife.com. Pendulum products are available online at Amazon, Pendulum Therapeutics website, Dr. Mark Hyman Store, Walmart Marketplace, Fullscript and The Cleveland Clinic online pharmacy.
About Metabolic Daily: Metabolic Daily is a live, multi-strain probiotic formulated by Ph.D. doctors and scientists from Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Berkeley, and Stanford who know that beneficial gut microbes directly influence energy metabolism. Basically, your gut microbiome regulates your metabolism by breaking down sugar, carbs, and fats. Metabolic Daily naturally replenishes your gut microbiome to optimize your metabolism and support a healthy weight. www.pendulumlife.com/products/pendulum-metabolic-daily
About Pendulum: Pendulum Therapeutics is disrupting the probiotics industry. Pioneering the next frontier to restore metabolic health, the biotech company develops microbiome-targeted products that have the power and efficacy of a pharmaceutical with the safety and accessibility of a probiotic. Led by Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and CEO who received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University, Pendulum was founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise. www.pendulumlife.com/
