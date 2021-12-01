1st_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Hesasmokin124Saratoga Wildcat122
Cumberland Gap120You Go Boy120
C C's Warrior120Page Down120

2nd_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Hamptons Holiday124Smirk124
Merocketman124Rocket Blast124
I'm Just Laughing124Twiceaslucky124
Senor Ricci124Take It to Scale124

3rd_$11,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Jekyll Island124Sunshine Tommy123
War Lancer124Notorious Rey123
Double Katz123Dialed in Gold124
Tasty's Bullseye123House Impeachment123
Book of Delancey124Voodoo Cat124
Flat Busted123

4th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Tuckabuckaway123Market119
Stone Sculptor120Eyes of Zeus120
Beau Bridge123On Temple High119
American River110Lord of Hope120

5th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Thunder Grunder120Itsknownasthebern122
Main Cool Cat120Kristo120
Find Your Boaz120Krachenwagen124
Spin Cycle122Gallinipper124

6th_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Smart Two a T124Love That Jazz124
Pecos Bill124Cigar Box124
Letort124Americano117
Get a Valentine124Camgo124
Nautical Nature124

7th_$31,600, alc, 3YO up (NW1 B X), 6f.

Flashinthenight120Don't Losemymoney119
Long Tom120Obrother Itsylvia120
Tankinator121Dakota Outlaw119
Trending Up119

8th_$10,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Dreaming Thousand121Gem Juan122
Posse Can Disco122Happy Guy122
Jasper K122Screen Star121
Methodtothemadness124Echoes of Destiny121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you