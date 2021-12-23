1st_$28,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi 70yd.

Cool Society120Ami's Link120
Capable120Bossy Bride120
Miss Sprinkles119Laura's Angle119

2nd_$19,000, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Russian Melody120Tanya's Gem120
Ms Teek120Wiretap119
Brynbella119Fast Intentions120

3rd_$10,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Glossy Madrina122Honey Beest121
Kirby114Makemeasammich122
Miss Parfait121Sweet Savage114
Emerald Fever122R Cherry122
Munny Call122Reawakened121
Kaz's Princess124

4th_$11,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Emilia Strong124As You Were123
La Bella Chica124Caprichosa124
Dance a Little Jig124False Ruling124
Valentina's Cupid123Warrior's Blade124

5th_$18,800, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

My Girl Blue123Enthroned115
Social Exclusion119Nabruzzi121
Mystery Item121Silver Locks121

6th_$31,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Tribal Notion119Fire's Finale119
Triple A. Plus120For the Moment120
Beyond the Bend122Jumpmaster120
Colonel Moorhead122

7th_$19,100, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Gold Time Vixen117Early Frost120
Frosted Angel119Justkissmygrits124
Switchrattlenroll120Sinise121
Best Cause119

8th_$14,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Built That Way120Cattle Drive120
Breeze Burner124Mobeatyabad120
Laddie Liam113Espresso Caliente113
Royal Coup120

9th_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Senor Ricci124The Best Candy124
Pal Cal124Page Down124
Camgo124Cumberland Gap124
Take It to Scale124G Daddy124
Intercept124Americano124
Nautical Nature124

