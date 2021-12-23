1st_$28,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi 70yd.
|Cool Society
|120
|Ami's Link
|120
|Capable
|120
|Bossy Bride
|120
|Miss Sprinkles
|119
|Laura's Angle
|119
2nd_$19,000, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Russian Melody
|120
|Tanya's Gem
|120
|Ms Teek
|120
|Wiretap
|119
|Brynbella
|119
|Fast Intentions
|120
3rd_$10,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Glossy Madrina
|122
|Honey Beest
|121
|Kirby
|114
|Makemeasammich
|122
|Miss Parfait
|121
|Sweet Savage
|114
|Emerald Fever
|122
|R Cherry
|122
|Munny Call
|122
|Reawakened
|121
|Kaz's Princess
|124
4th_$11,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Emilia Strong
|124
|As You Were
|123
|La Bella Chica
|124
|Caprichosa
|124
|Dance a Little Jig
|124
|False Ruling
|124
|Valentina's Cupid
|123
|Warrior's Blade
|124
5th_$18,800, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|My Girl Blue
|123
|Enthroned
|115
|Social Exclusion
|119
|Nabruzzi
|121
|Mystery Item
|121
|Silver Locks
|121
6th_$31,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tribal Notion
|119
|Fire's Finale
|119
|Triple A. Plus
|120
|For the Moment
|120
|Beyond the Bend
|122
|Jumpmaster
|120
|Colonel Moorhead
|122
7th_$19,100, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Gold Time Vixen
|117
|Early Frost
|120
|Frosted Angel
|119
|Justkissmygrits
|124
|Switchrattlenroll
|120
|Sinise
|121
|Best Cause
|119
8th_$14,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Built That Way
|120
|Cattle Drive
|120
|Breeze Burner
|124
|Mobeatyabad
|120
|Laddie Liam
|113
|Espresso Caliente
|113
|Royal Coup
|120
9th_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Senor Ricci
|124
|The Best Candy
|124
|Pal Cal
|124
|Page Down
|124
|Camgo
|124
|Cumberland Gap
|124
|Take It to Scale
|124
|G Daddy
|124
|Intercept
|124
|Americano
|124
|Nautical Nature
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.