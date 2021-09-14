1st_$19,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, tf., cloudy.
|5 (5) Boat's a Rockin (A.Rodriguez)
|3.40
|2.60
|2.60
|2 (2) Storm Factor (A.Wolfsont)
|4.60
|2.80
|3 (3) I Say I Play (D.Haddock)
|2.80
Off 6:01. Time 1:41.15. Soft. Also Ran_My Friend Frank, Solar Warming, Lovedisc. Exacta (5-2) paid $15.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-3-1) paid $3.68. $1 Trifecta (5-2-3) paid $23.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$18,800, cl, 3YO up, 5f, tf., cloudy.
|6 (5) Market (J.Berrios)
|20.60
|5.60
|3.00
|5 (4) Chief Reider (R.Chiappe)
|3.20
|2.40
|3 (3) Joeyville (J.Hernandez)
|2.10
Off 6:27. Time 0:58.42. Yielding. Scratched_Spot of Gold. Also Ran_Coos Bay, Caneel Bay, Lo Z Rolls. Daily Double (5-6) paid $40.40. Exacta (6-5) paid $89.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-1) paid $18.60. $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $63.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$17,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, tf., cloudy.
|7 (6) Frost Warrior (J.Hernandez)
|29.00
|14.60
|8.60
|1 (1) Nabruzzi (J.Trejos)
|7.00
|4.80
|8 (7) Vesper (T.Conner)
|4.20
Off 6:55. Time 1:44.25. Yielding. Scratched_Thirsty Boots, Cyberspace. Also Ran_Lightning Round, Sinise, Meemoo, Sailor's Salute, Zelienople, Button Candy, Captiva Star. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $320.40. Daily Double (6-7) paid $108.40. Exacta (7-1) paid $210.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-8-5) paid $895.56. $1 Trifecta (7-1-8) paid $359.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|3 (1) Main Cool Cat (J.Hernandez)
|7.20
|3.20
|No Tix
|6 (4) Dr Harlan (I.Beato)
|4.00
|No Tix
Off 7:22. Time 1:38.87. Fast. Scratched_Diamond Square, Gems Mineshaft Rvf. Also Ran_Thunder Grunder. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-7-3) 4 Correct Paid $1,262.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $200.40. Daily Double (7-3) paid $118.20. Exacta (3-6) paid $29.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$31,600, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Jayjaydee (J.Hernandez)
|5.40
|4.20
|3.20
|9 (8) Midnight Hauler (M.Inirio)
|6.20
|4.80
|3 (3) Crypt (A.Wolfsont)
|8.80
Off 7:50. Time 1:44.14. Fast. Scratched_Mr Clipboard. Also Ran_Great Bend, Get Down Brown, Random Thoughts, Midtown, Smokum Peace Pipe. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $67.05. Daily Double (3-4) paid $32.00. Exacta (4-9) paid $28.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-3-5) paid $39.35. $1 Trifecta (4-9-3) paid $118.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Google It (W.Otero)
|2.60
|2.10
|2.40
|4 (4) Richie Goes Global (A.Salgado)
|4.00
|3.60
|6 (6) Bridlecrest (R.Parish)
|6.20
Off 8:18. Time 1:47.44. Fast. Also Ran_Ringle Belle, Jasper K, Electric Heat. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $10.50. Daily Double (4-2) paid $11.80. Exacta (2-4) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-6-1) paid $23.52. $1 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $32.10.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$19,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Determined Love (J.Hernandez)
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1) Gold Time Vixen (W.Otero)
|7.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Frosted Angel (A.Wolfsont)
|2.80
Off 8:43. Time 1:10.90. Fast. Also Ran_Lady Lebda, Debraw. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $3.95. Daily Double (2-3) paid $6.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $17.40. $1 Trifecta (3-1-4) paid $21.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$11,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Nightenford Kaz (I.Beato)
|7.40
|2.60
|2.40
|7 (5) Voodoo Cat (E.Flores)
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (2) Hurricane Amigo (R.Chiappe)
|2.40
Off 9:10. Time 1:13.09. Fast. Scratched_Legendary Bid, War Lancer. Also Ran_Do the Bunny Hop, Methodtothemadness. $1 Pick 5 (3-4/6-2-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $200.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/6-2-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $14.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $5.05. Daily Double (3-1) paid $15.20. Exacta (1-7) paid $14.60. $1 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $9.90. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $500,937.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.