3rd-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:56. 7. split5/16,drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.090, 47.250, 1:13.760, 1:40.880, 00.000, 1:48.040.
Trainer: Edward Allard
Winner: CH G, 5, by Strong Mandate-Isn't It Suave
Scratched: Ashraq.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Edict
|120
|3
|5
|4-2
|4-6
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-1¾
|A. Rodriguez
|0.20
|Eye of Gunfighter
|120
|8
|4
|3-½
|3-1
|1-hd
|2-6
|2-¾
|D. Cora
|7.90
|Oscar Winner
|121
|7
|9
|9
|8-2
|7-4
|3-hd
|3-nk
|M. Inirio
|18.60
|Masterful Touch
|120
|6
|8
|6-1½
|5-½
|5-5
|4-5
|4-7½
|V. Carrasco
|43.00
|Yes for Less
|120
|1
|1
|5-2½
|6-4
|6-½
|6-4
|5-4¼
|T. Conner
|6.40
|Where's the Ben's
|120
|5
|7
|8-½
|9
|9
|7-5
|6-¾
|I. Beato
|43.80
|Royal's Invasion
|122
|4
|3
|2-3½
|2-4
|4-5
|5-3
|7-11¼
|W. Otero
|22.30
|Storm Alfeet
|122
|9
|6
|7-4½
|7-5
|8-2
|9
|8-1
|R. Chiappe
|26.00
|Kinzea Stone
|120
|2
|2
|1-2
|1-2
|3-½
|8-hd
|9
|E. Flores
|70.60
|3 (3)
|Edict
|2.40
|2.20
|2.20
|9 (8)
|Eye of Gunfighter
|4.40
|2.80
|7 (7)
|Oscar Winner
|7.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2/7-3/8) 3 Correct Paid $9.55. Daily Double (7-3) paid $6.20; Exacta (3-9) paid $15.00; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (3-9-7-6-1) paid $320.34; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-7-6) paid $40.52; $1 Trifecta (3-9-7) paid $55.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.