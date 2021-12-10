3rd-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:56. 7. split5/16,drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.090, 47.250, 1:13.760, 1:40.880, 00.000, 1:48.040.

Trainer: Edward Allard

Winner: CH G, 5, by Strong Mandate-Isn't It Suave

Scratched: Ashraq.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Edict120354-24-62-½1-1½1-1¾A. Rodriguez0.20
Eye of Gunfighter120843-½3-11-hd2-62-¾D. Cora7.90
Oscar Winner1217998-27-43-hd3-nkM. Inirio18.60
Masterful Touch120686-1½5-½5-54-54-7½V. Carrasco43.00
Yes for Less120115-2½6-46-½6-45-4¼T. Conner6.40
Where's the Ben's120578-½997-56-¾I. Beato43.80
Royal's Invasion122432-3½2-44-55-37-11¼W. Otero22.30
Storm Alfeet122967-4½7-58-298-1R. Chiappe26.00
Kinzea Stone120221-21-23-½8-hd9E. Flores70.60
3 (3)Edict2.402.202.20
9 (8)Eye of Gunfighter4.402.80
7 (7)Oscar Winner7.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2/7-3/8) 3 Correct Paid $9.55. Daily Double (7-3) paid $6.20; Exacta (3-9) paid $15.00; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (3-9-7-6-1) paid $320.34; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-7-6) paid $40.52; $1 Trifecta (3-9-7) paid $55.30;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

