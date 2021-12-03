5th-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:55. 6. bid 3 wide, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 47.010, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.960.

Trainer: T. Bernard Houghton

Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Peace and Justice-Aquatint

Scratched: Jebster.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Amigos Guitar122233-hd1-hd1-1½1-3½T. Conner0.40
Buff and Shine122411-hd2-12-3½2-4¾D. Whitney15.30
Talented T J122122-1½4-12½4-153-nkD. Cora3.70
Speed Slot122344-113-1½3-½4-13¾M. Inirio4.80
Brantleys Big Gun122555555M. Aguilar19.00
3 (2)Amigos Guitar2.802.402.10
5 (4)Buff and Shine6.803.20
1 (1)Talented T J2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-2/3) 3 Correct Paid $15.40. Daily Double (4-3) paid $8.60; Exacta (3-5) paid $16.00; $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $23.00;

