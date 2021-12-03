5th-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:55. 6. bid 3 wide, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 47.010, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.960.
Trainer: T. Bernard Houghton
Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Peace and Justice-Aquatint
Scratched: Jebster.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Amigos Guitar
|122
|2
|3
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-3½
|T. Conner
|0.40
|Buff and Shine
|122
|4
|1
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-3½
|2-4¾
|D. Whitney
|15.30
|Talented T J
|122
|1
|2
|2-1½
|4-12½
|4-15
|3-nk
|D. Cora
|3.70
|Speed Slot
|122
|3
|4
|4-11
|3-1½
|3-½
|4-13¾
|M. Inirio
|4.80
|Brantleys Big Gun
|122
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|M. Aguilar
|19.00
|3 (2)
|Amigos Guitar
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (4)
|Buff and Shine
|6.80
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Talented T J
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-2/3) 3 Correct Paid $15.40. Daily Double (4-3) paid $8.60; Exacta (3-5) paid $16.00; $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $23.00;
