6th-$31,600, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:23. Good. stalk,bid4w,kicked clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.080, 57.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.700.

Trainer: Michael Zalalas

Winner: B G, 4, by El Padrino-Cimarron Rain

Scratched: Meet Me At Mundis.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Prince of Rain120734-½2-hd1-1½1-2¾I. Beato4.603.002.201.30
Breezy Gust120376-½6-32-22-nkJ. Torres3.203.002.30
Jumpmaster121645-25-½3-½3-3¼W. Otero2.805.20
Tribal Notion121553-½4-16-24-2¼D. Cora16.50
Triple A. Plus120121-½1-½4-hd5-¾A. Rodriguez4.70
Fire's Finale119267776-½A. Wolfsont34.50
Beyond the Bend124412-½3-½5-½7T. Conner16.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/3-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $6.40. Daily Double (3-8) paid $10.60; Exacta (8-3) paid $20.20; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-7-6) paid $14.86; $1 Trifecta (8-3-7) paid $32.60;

