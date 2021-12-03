6th-$31,600, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:23. Good. stalk,bid4w,kicked clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.080, 57.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.700.
Trainer: Michael Zalalas
Winner: B G, 4, by El Padrino-Cimarron Rain
Scratched: Meet Me At Mundis.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Prince of Rain
|120
|7
|3
|4-½
|2-hd
|1-1½
|1-2¾
|I. Beato
|4.60
|3.00
|2.20
|1.30
|Breezy Gust
|120
|3
|7
|6-½
|6-3
|2-2
|2-nk
|J. Torres
|3.20
|3.00
|2.30
|Jumpmaster
|121
|6
|4
|5-2
|5-½
|3-½
|3-3¼
|W. Otero
|2.80
|5.20
|Tribal Notion
|121
|5
|5
|3-½
|4-1
|6-2
|4-2¼
|D. Cora
|16.50
|Triple A. Plus
|120
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-½
|4-hd
|5-¾
|A. Rodriguez
|4.70
|Fire's Finale
|119
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-½
|A. Wolfsont
|34.50
|Beyond the Bend
|124
|4
|1
|2-½
|3-½
|5-½
|7
|T. Conner
|16.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/3-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $6.40. Daily Double (3-8) paid $10.60; Exacta (8-3) paid $20.20; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-7-6) paid $14.86; $1 Trifecta (8-3-7) paid $32.60;
