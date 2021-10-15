2nd-$15,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:28. Good. came5w,closed outside

Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.290, 59.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.800.

Trainer: Paulina Sinnefia

Winner: B G, 4, by Overanalyze-Quantock

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dulverton122354-13-33-21-¾W. Otero2.10
Zillion121545-½4-hd4-52-1¼T. Conner1.40
Coos Bay121221-1½1-½1-½3-hdJ. Hernandez4.60
Communication Fail121432-½2-2½2-½4-10¼A. Rodriguez8.80
Uncle Manny1206165-25-55-7¾J. Vargas, Jr.7.50
Wolf of the Nile123163-hd666J. Berrios11.90
3 (3)Dulverton6.202.802.10
5 (5)Zillion2.602.20
2 (2)Coos Bay2.10

Daily Double (4-3) paid $17.60; Exacta (3-5) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-2-4) paid $7.64; $1 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $32.70;

