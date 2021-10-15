2nd-$15,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:28. Good. came5w,closed outside
Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.290, 59.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.800.
Trainer: Paulina Sinnefia
Winner: B G, 4, by Overanalyze-Quantock
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dulverton
|122
|3
|5
|4-1
|3-3
|3-2
|1-¾
|W. Otero
|6.20
|2.80
|2.10
|2.10
|Zillion
|121
|5
|4
|5-½
|4-hd
|4-5
|2-1¼
|T. Conner
|2.60
|2.20
|1.40
|Coos Bay
|121
|2
|2
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-½
|3-hd
|J. Hernandez
|2.10
|4.60
|Communication Fail
|121
|4
|3
|2-½
|2-2½
|2-½
|4-10¼
|A. Rodriguez
|8.80
|Uncle Manny
|120
|6
|1
|6
|5-2
|5-5
|5-7¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|7.50
|Wolf of the Nile
|123
|1
|6
|3-hd
|6
|6
|6
|J. Berrios
|11.90
Daily Double (4-3) paid $17.60; Exacta (3-5) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-2-4) paid $7.64; $1 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $32.70;
