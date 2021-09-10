3rd-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:03. Good. stead 2nd, rid out

Fractional/Final Time: 23.050, 46.230, 1:11.120, 1:38.320, 00.000, 1:45.080.

Trainer: Thomas Lingenfelter

Winner: B G, 4, by Colonel John-Lone Peak

Scratched: Azzarro, Unconquered Spirit, Boys of Queens, The Train, Saint Marco.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Yes Sir Colonel122453-12-hd2-31-2½1-10V. Diaz6.804.803.002.40
Fole's Notion122374-hd5-½5-32-1½2-2½W. Otero5.203.209.00
Rolling Palisades124111-11-½1-½3-33-hdA. Rodriguez3.001.40
Cattle Drive120566-hd6-½6-16-24-1J. Lloyd36.80
Moon Meister121222-½3-24-½4-hd5-3¾D. Cora4.60
I See the Stars120635-1½4-½3-hd5-36-5½D. Whitney12.90
My Devils Child1207477777M. Inirio6.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $54.15. Daily Double (6-6) paid $33.00; Exacta (6-5) paid $52.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $24.54; $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $50.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you