3rd-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:03. Good. stead 2nd, rid out
Fractional/Final Time: 23.050, 46.230, 1:11.120, 1:38.320, 00.000, 1:45.080.
Trainer: Thomas Lingenfelter
Winner: B G, 4, by Colonel John-Lone Peak
Scratched: Azzarro, Unconquered Spirit, Boys of Queens, The Train, Saint Marco.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Yes Sir Colonel
|122
|4
|5
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-3
|1-2½
|1-10
|V. Diaz
|6.80
|4.80
|3.00
|2.40
|Fole's Notion
|122
|3
|7
|4-hd
|5-½
|5-3
|2-1½
|2-2½
|W. Otero
|5.20
|3.20
|9.00
|Rolling Palisades
|124
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-½
|3-3
|3-hd
|A. Rodriguez
|3.00
|1.40
|Cattle Drive
|120
|5
|6
|6-hd
|6-½
|6-1
|6-2
|4-1
|J. Lloyd
|36.80
|Moon Meister
|121
|2
|2
|2-½
|3-2
|4-½
|4-hd
|5-3¾
|D. Cora
|4.60
|I See the Stars
|120
|6
|3
|5-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|5-3
|6-5½
|D. Whitney
|12.90
|My Devils Child
|120
|7
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|M. Inirio
|6.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $54.15. Daily Double (6-6) paid $33.00; Exacta (6-5) paid $52.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $24.54; $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $50.70;
