7th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:42. Good. 3p, long drive

Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.500, 1:12.560, 1:26.570, 00.000, 1:40.220.

Trainer: Marlin Miller

Winner: CH M, 5, by Bullsbay-Level With Me

Scratched: Hayezhee.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Graceygab122323-22-hd2-3½1-hd1-½T. Conner11.406.807.804.70
Agora122511-2½1-31-22-2½2-2¼A. Rodriguez5.805.803.90
Gizmo's Destiny122134-44-84-83-2½3-5¾D. Whitney8.8010.90
Gizmo's Princess122242-½3-13-½4-64-5¼W. Otero1.00
Mija Bella1224555555V. Diaz2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $27.55. Daily Double (4-4) paid $38.80; Exacta (4-6) paid $67.80; $1 Trifecta (4-6-2) paid $78.20;

